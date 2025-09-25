Seamless Multilingual Support and Booking Assistance at icci Daikanyama to Meet Growing Inbound Demand

First-time ring-making in Japan, worry-free — clear guidance on process, what to bring, and duration encourages making rings while traveling.

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icci Inc. (HQ: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Director: Yuka Sakata), the operator of icci Daikanyama, a handcrafted wedding and engagement ring boutique in Tokyo’s Daikanyama district, announced enhanced multilingual support and pre-booking assistance to ensure a seamless and secure experience for international visitors amid rising inbound demand.

Support for Overseas Bookings and Visits

Icci Daikanyama offers multilingual support in English, Chinese, Korean, and more, along with a user-friendly online booking system for overseas customers. These efforts ensure a smooth and worry-free experience, especially for first-time visitors joining the handmade ring-making experience in Japan.

Additionally, clear guidance on the experience flow, required items, and duration is provided to alleviate any pre-booking concerns. Detailed support is offered to ensure a comfortable and worry-free participation, making it an ideal activity for couples and family travelers.

Multilingual Reservation Form

Previously, the reservation process lacked multilingual support, making it difficult for international customers to book. By implementing multilingual capabilities, the booking experience has become stress-free and more accessible.

Standardization of Staff Manuals

An internal manual was created to standardize how staff communicate with international guests. It includes easy-to-understand pointing sheets with photos and illustrations. Staff training focuses on cultural awareness and providing smooth, helpful service.

Introduction of Multilingual Menus

Multilingual menus, primarily in English, Chinese, and Korean, have been introduced to allow international customers to easily navigate options. From experience details to design selection, the menus ensure a confident and seamless customer experience.



Expanding “Experiences” in Collaboration with Local Tourism

In addition to attracting inbound visitors, the initiative aims to promote tourism in the Daikanyama area through collaboration with travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, event organizers, and local governments or DMOs to create experiences unique to the area.

Businesses interested in sharing Japanese culture with visitors or supporting local revitalization are welcome to get in touch.

About icci Daikanyama and Début icci Daikanyama

A jewelry atelier specializing in handcrafted wedding rings, engagement rings, and pair rings. Experienced designers and skilled artisans work closely with customers to create one-of-a-kind rings that embody their personal stories.

Beyond bridal rings, the atelier also offers memorable crafting experiences suitable for important milestones, including baby rings and commemorative jewelry.

Company Overview

Company Name: icci Inc.

Location:

icci Daikanyama

10-4 Daikanyamacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0034, Japan

(Go up the stairs, then turn right at the top)

Début icci Daikanyama

1F, 12-3 Daikanyamacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0034, Japan

Founded: November 2020

Website: https://www.1-daikanyama.jp/

Reservation Form: https://www.1-daikanyama.jp/reserve/

Access: https://www.1-daikanyama.jp/access/

Instagram:

icci Daikanyama — https://www.instagram.com/icci.daikanyama/

Début icci Daikanyama — https://www.instagram.com/debut.icci.daikanyama/

For media inquiries:

Public Relations, icci Inc.

E-mail: 1@1-daikanyama.jp

