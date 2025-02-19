Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Silicon Labs

TEXAS, February 19 - February 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the third Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $23,250,000 has been extended to Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (“Silicon Labs”) for their new research and development (R&D) operation in Austin, which is expected to create more than $80 million in capital investment.



“Innovation has no endpoint, but it always begins with an idea,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, more of those ideas begin in Texas. Silicon Labs’ $80 million investment to expand their research and development operations in Austin will further cement Texas' position as a trailblazer in technological advancement and keep Texas at the epicenter of the semiconductor industry. Thanks to companies like Silicon Labs, we will continue to lead the world in innovation as we build an even stronger and more prosperous Texas than ever before.”



“TSIC is proud to award this grant to a leader in semiconductor design and development founded right here in Texas nearly 30 years ago,” said TSIC Executive Committee Chair Dr. David Daniel. “Silicon Labs’ growing investment in Austin is advancing Texas’ leadership in the semiconductor industry and creating good-paying jobs while expanding the future of technological innovation.”



Silicon Labs, headquartered in Austin, is a leader in wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things. The company conducts integrated chip design and development, providing wireless technology and integrated hardware and software solutions across a wide range of industries. The company’s new operations will include investment in cutting-edge semiconductor design and testing equipment essential for elevating R&D efforts and maintaining Texas' technological leadership. It will also include the construction of a research lab and the development of a platform for integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning accelerators, and other technologies. This state-of-the-art laboratory is a strategic investment in the future of innovation in Texas.



“As a Texas-born company, Silicon Labs is dedicated to leaving a lasting legacy by accelerating the state's role as a global technology leader,” said Silicon Labs President & CEO Matt Johnson. “Texas CHIPS Act funding will propel Silicon Labs, a fabless semiconductor company, to push the boundaries of wireless chip design and R&D while fostering innovation, job creation, and economic growth.”



“This investment into Silicon Labs serves as another step forward in Texas’ leadership in the global semiconductor industry and represents Austin’s continued status as the vanguard for technological breakthroughs in Texas,” Senator Sarah Eckhardt said. “I also celebrate it as a direct investment into the economy of our community, promising that Austinites will have a direct role to play in our future prosperity as a state from the cutting-edge of innovation.”



“Over the last 30 years, Silicon Labs has proven itself to be a global leader in semiconductor development,” said Representative Gina Hinojosa. “This investment continues and extends the spirit of research and innovation that is essential to Austin's identity.”



Governor Abbott signed into law the Texas CHIPS Act in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a new incentive program to encourage the continued leadership of Texas in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a newly formed division within the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.