USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Deploys to Fourth Fleet

Thomas Hudner will deploy to the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility (USSOUTHCOM AOR) to support bilateral and multinational maritime operations with partners in the region and conduct Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) port visits.

“The crew of the USS Thomas Hudner is proud to answer the call for presence in USSOUTHCOM AOR,” said Cmdr. Cameron Ingram, USS Thomas Hudner Commanding Officer. “Our Team is ready to ensure maritime freedom of action in the Caribbean, protect our interests throughout the region and strengthen maritime partnerships.”

Thomas Hudner returned to Mayport, Florida after an eight-month deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe – Africa area of operations, Jan. 4, 2024. Thomas Hudner was assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG). During the deployment, Thomas Hudner served as an air defense unit for the strike group off the coast of Israel, and worked closely with Allies and Partners on a variety of missions. Additionally, Thomas Hudner led a Surface Action Group comprised of Allied and Partner nations in the English Channel, designed to flex advanced Surface Warfare and Subsurface Warfare tactics.

U.S. 4th Fleet employs maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security in the USSOUTHCOM AOR.

USSOUTHCOM AOR encompasses 31 countries and 16 dependencies and areas of special sovereignty, including the land mass of Latin America south of Mexico, waters adjacent to Central and South America, and the Caribbean Sea. The region represents about one-sixth of the landmass of the world assigned to regional unified commands.

U.S. Fleet Forces Command is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe.