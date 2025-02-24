Photographer Maria Marriott Releases New Equine Photography Series, Grace Within Shadows
Dramatic shadows and brilliant lighting in new work from award winning photographer, highlighting the grace, strength and beauty of horses.
"Grace Within Shadows" expands the subject matter of Marriott's artwork beyond wild horses, presenting a new avenue for creativity. Each photograph in the series is an intimate portrait, highlighting the interplay of light and shadows, revealing the shapes and lines of the equine form from a fresh and compelling perspective. The series invites viewers to experience the profound strength and serene beauty of these majestic animals.
Speaking of her work photographing horses, Marriott says: "There is something in the form of the horse that makes it a natural subject for art. The curves, the abstract flow of the mane...These lines and textures draw us in - an undeniable claim on the human imagination.”
Marriott's work has been celebrated for its emotional depth and technical excellence. With "Grace Within Shadows," she continues to push the boundaries of equine photography, offering images that are both thought-provoking and aesthetically stunning.
Her work has been featured in publications and galleries around the world, including Cowboys & Indians, Cowgirl Magazine, Neoque Magazine Italy, Calling All Horse Girls, Horse & Style, 65 Degrees Carmel By The Sea, White Wall Gallery Greece, and many others.
About Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is an award-winning photographer, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now based in California and Nevada. She is best known for several wild horse photography series presenting the rugged beauty of the American wild horses. Her multi-year project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by these American icons. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.
Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott Photography
+1 916-606-0349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.