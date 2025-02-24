Photographer Maria Marriott Releases New Equine Photography Series, Grace Within Shadows

Grace In Shadows II from the series Grace Within Shadows by photographer Maria Marriott Legend, from the series Grace Within Shadows Maria Marriott, photographer and proponent for the freedom of the American wild horses

Dramatic shadows and brilliant lighting in new work from award winning photographer, highlighting the grace, strength and beauty of horses.

There is something in the form of the horse that makes it a natural subject for art. The curves, the abstract flow of the mane... These lines and textures draw us in.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning photographer Maria Marriott is proud to announce the release of her latest photographic series, " Grace Within Shadows ." Well known for her work documenting the American wild horses , this original collection features domestic horses captured in stunning light and dramatic shadows, showcasing their elegance and strength."Grace Within Shadows" expands the subject matter of Marriott's artwork beyond wild horses, presenting a new avenue for creativity. Each photograph in the series is an intimate portrait, highlighting the interplay of light and shadows, revealing the shapes and lines of the equine form from a fresh and compelling perspective. The series invites viewers to experience the profound strength and serene beauty of these majestic animals.Speaking of her work photographing horses, Marriott says: "There is something in the form of the horse that makes it a natural subject for art. The curves, the abstract flow of the mane...These lines and textures draw us in - an undeniable claim on the human imagination.”Marriott's work has been celebrated for its emotional depth and technical excellence. With "Grace Within Shadows," she continues to push the boundaries of equine photography, offering images that are both thought-provoking and aesthetically stunning.Her work has been featured in publications and galleries around the world, including Cowboys & Indians, Cowgirl Magazine, Neoque Magazine Italy, Calling All Horse Girls, Horse & Style, 65 Degrees Carmel By The Sea, White Wall Gallery Greece, and many others.About Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is an award-winning photographer, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now based in California and Nevada. She is best known for several wild horse photography series presenting the rugged beauty of the American wild horses. Her multi-year project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by these American icons. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.