Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.19.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Andrew “Andy” Nakahata, of San Francisco, has been appointed Chief Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank. Nakahata has been Director and Western Region Head of Public Finance at TD Securities LLC since 2024. He was Managing Director and Regional Head of Public Finance for the West Region at UBS Financial Services Inc. from 2017 to 2024. Nakahata was Managing Director and Head of the West Region at the National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation from 2015 to 2017. He was Director and Co-Head of the Higher Education Group at Citigroup from 2010 to 2015. Nakahata was an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan from 2009 to 2010. He was Vice President of Public Sector and Infrastructure Banking at Goldman Sachs & Co. from 1994 to 2010. Nakahata is Treasurer of the Board of Trustees at San Francisco University High School and member of the Board of Directors of Asian Americans in Public Finance. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Wesleyan University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $186,876. Nakahata is a Democrat.

Diane Lydon, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director and Northern California Regional Advisor at the Office of the Small Business Advocate. Lydon has been a Business Outreach Manager for the Office of Small Business and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Services at the Department of General Services since 2023, where she was previously a Business Outreach Liaison from 2022 to 2023. She was Education and Training Manager at World Trade Center Northern California from 2019 to 2022. Lydon was a Sales and Business Development Manager at Heart Zones Inc. from 2015 to 2019. She was a Marketing Program Manager at Skopre from 2013 to 2015. Lydon was an Olympic Program Manager at Sportsworks Events LTD from 2004 to 2012. She is a member of the Department of General Services Toastmasters. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $123,600. Lydon is a Democrat.

Brian Lin Walsh, of Rocklin, has been appointed Principal Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources. Lin Walsh has been Director of the Administrative Services Division at the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing since 2024. He was Senior Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources from 2022 to 2024, and Labor Relations Officer from 2020 to 2022. Lin Walsh was Labor Relations Manager II at the California Department of Motor Vehicles from 2014 to 2020. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. The position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $153,492. Lin Walsh is a Democrat.

Joseph Tuggle, of Placerville, has been appointed Warden of Folsom State Prison, where he has been serving as Acting Warden since 2024 and was Chief Deputy Administrator from 2023 to 2024. Tuggle was Acting Chief Deputy Administrator at California Medical Facility from 2022 to 2023. He held several positions at Folsom State Prison from 2000 to 2022, including Correctional Administrator, Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant, and Correctional Officer. Tuggle was a Correctional Officer at Pelican Bay State Prison from 1998 to 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $193,524. Tuggle is a Republican.

Kelly DeRoss, of Sacramento, has been appointed Labor Relations Officer at the California Department of Human Resources. DeRoss has been Labor Relations Manager II at the California Employment Development Department since 2019. She was Labor Relations Manager I at the California Department of Healthcare Services from 2015 to 2019, where she was previously Labor Relations Specialist from 2013 to 2014. DeRoss held several roles at the California Department of Public Health, including Labor Relations Analyst from 2012 to 2013, Associate Personnel Analyst from 2009 to 2012, and Staff Services Analyst from 2008 to 2009. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology from the University of California, Davis. The position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $141,144. DeRoss is a Democrat.

Jennifer Haley, of Rancho Palos Verdes, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Haley has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Kern Energy since 2018, where she was previously Vice President and General Counsel from 2012 to 2018. She was an Associate at Best Best & Krieger LLP from 2007 to 2012. Haley is the Chair of the California Foundation for Commerce and Education and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the California Science Center Foundation and Board of Directors of the California Chamber of Commerce. She earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Haley is registered with no party preference.

Amelia Tyagi, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Workforce Development Board. Tyagi has been a Managing Director at Sellside Group since 2024, and an Author since 2003. She was Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Business Talent Group from 2005 to 2023. Tyagi was Vice President and Co-Founder of HealthAllies from 1999 to 2001. She was a Consultant at McKinsey & Co. from 1996 to 1999. Tyagi is the Chairperson of her local chapter of Young Presidents Organization, a member of the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles, Fuse Corps, and WildAid and Chairperson Emeritus at Dēmos. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Brown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tyagi is a Democrat.