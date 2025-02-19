Canada is getting high-speed rail

CANADA, February 19 - The Toronto-Quebec City corridor is a megaregion. It’s home to 18 million people, 40 per cent of our GDP, over 700,000 students, and more than 30 colleges and universities. This dynamic hub needs a transportation system that gets people from city to city, in the fastest time possible.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Canada is developing a high-speed rail network in the Toronto-Quebec City corridor. This transformative rail network will span approximately 1,000 km and reach speeds of up to 300 km/hour, with stops in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières, and Quebec City. Once operational, current travel times will be slashed in half – getting you from Montréal to Toronto in three hours. The official name of this high-speed rail service will be Alto.

A country that believes in itself invests in its people and infrastructure. As Canada’s largest ever infrastructure project, high-speed rail will turbocharge the Canadian economy – boosting GDP by up to $35 billion annually, creating over 51,000 good-paying jobs during construction, and unlocking enhanced productivity for decades to come. By connecting economic hubs at rapid speed, businesses will have more markets to sell to and workers will have more job opportunities. Electrified, high-speed rail will also help Canada reduce its emissions and meet its climate targets. By giving travellers an efficient and reliable option to get around, we will save Canadians time when they travel, boost tourism, connect communities, and spur affordable housing development across the region.

Cadence has been carefully selected to not only co-design and build, but also to finance, operate, and maintain this project. Cadence is a consortium of world-renowned companies with expertise and know-how in the design, development, and operation of large-scale transportation infrastructure. Cadence will collaborate and support Alto as work begins on detailed design, Indigenous consultations, land acquisition, and the environmental assessments necessary to enable construction.

This decision is the result of years of careful deliberations and de-risking, as well as meaningful investment from the Government of Canada.

Canada is the ninth-largest economy in the world and Canadians deserve the best transportation options. We have world-class talent, critical minerals, natural resources, a dynamic technology ecosystem, and an ambition to grow. High-speed rail in our most populated corridor is our ambition in action. Alongside investing in high-speed rail, we are also creating more jobs with bigger paycheques, fast-tracking new affordable homes, and protecting Canadian interests.

Quotes

“Canada is getting high-speed rail. Today’s announcement of Alto, a high-speed rail system between Toronto and Quebec City, will transform our economy – drastically shortening commute times for millions of Canadians, turbocharging economic growth, creating thousands of good-paying jobs, improving productivity, and reducing emissions. Montréal to Toronto in three hours – you can’t beat that.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“Today’s announcement will put passengers first, with dedicated tracks between Toronto and Quebec City passing through Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, and Trois-Rivières. This will cut train travel times in half. It will promote growth in regional economies and reduce emissions at the same time. It’s a nation-building project we can all be proud of.” The Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

“I’m firmly convinced that the way a project is developed is as crucial as the project itself. Which is why we are developing it now, in collaboration with Cadence, relying on the best practices of the industry. We have assembled a unique group of talents, combining the know-how of a federal Crown corporation with the experience of a consortium of world-class private partners. Together, we will build a project that will surpass the highest expectations of Canadians.” Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alto

Quick Facts

Canadian passenger rail service currently runs on tracks owned by freight rails, which limits the frequency of the service they offer and leads to delays.

To address these challenges, the Government of Canada has been advancing better passenger rail since 2016.

Canada’s investment in the co-development phase of the project represents $3.9 billion over six years, starting in 2024-25. This is in addition to the $371.8 million that was provided in Budget 2024.

Budget 2022 launched an innovative, rigorous procurement process that brought in world-class rail companies. A Request for Expressions of Interest was completed in October 2022, the Request for Qualifications in July 2023, and as part of the Request for Proposals (RFP), three world-class consortiums (bidders) submitted their final bid submissions in 2024.

The procurement was completed on budget and was overseen by a fairness monitor.

In November 2022, the Government of Canada created a Crown corporation, VIA HFR (now Alto), to provide oversight of this project.

Alto and Cadence will be signing a contract setting out the terms of the next phase of the project – its co-development.

