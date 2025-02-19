MPD Makes Arrest in Assault and Theft Investigation in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with an assault and theft in Southeast.

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, at approximately 6:13 p.m., First District officers responded for a report of a theft in progress in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who had been assaulted by multiple suspects while they attempted to steal items from an establishment. Before officers arrived, multiple suspects fled the scene with stolen property.

As part of the investigation, MPD released photos of the suspects to the public. On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, 18-year-old Denayla Martin of Southeast, DC, turned herself in to police. Martin was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Destruction Of Property and Theft (Second Degree).

MPD continues to search for the remaining suspects and can be seen in the photos below:

CCN: 25016051

###