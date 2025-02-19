26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a Code Green Severe Weather Alert for Court Operations on February 20, 2025

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025, will be delayed until 11:00 AM.

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will open to the public beginning at 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public beginning at 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM.

Jurors scheduled to report for their first day of service on Thursday, February 20, 2025, have been excused and should not report to the courthouse. All returning jurors currently serving on a trial or assigned to a courtroom for jury selection should report at the time communicated by the presiding judge or courtroom deputy on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

See the full release.