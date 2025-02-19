IMPACT NETWORK ANNOUNCES CAST FOR THEIR FIRST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES 'HIGHLY FAVORED'

Impact Network Logo Michael Colyar, courtesy Impact Network KiKi Shepard, Courtesy Impact Network

MICHAEL COLYAR, KIKI SHEPARD, ANTHONY S. GOOLSBY, CHICO BENYMON, RODNEY PERRY AND MELANIE COMARCHO TO STAR IN 'HIGHLY FAVORED'

We are ushering in a new era of original storytelling at Impact Network. 'Highly Favored' represents our commitment to creating impactful, positive narratives that connect with our audiences.” — Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, CEO & Founder, Impact Network

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Network, the 100% Black-founded and operated independent multi-platform media company and the premier home for Black family entertainment, has set the cast for its very first original scripted series, “Highly Favored,” it was announced today by Impact Network Founder and CEO Wayne T. Jackson and Executive Vice President Royal W. Jackson.“Highly Favored” also marks Impact Network’s first series partnership with groundbreaking veteran executive producer and showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (“Martin,” “In the Cut,” “The Jamie Foxx Show”). Evans serves as executive producer, showrunner and director and his LA-based Harvest Studios produces the six-episode comedy series with executive producer Trenten W. Gumbs. The premiere date will be announced in the future.Starring in the half-hour, multi-camera workplace comedy series are actor, comedian and author Michael Colyar (“Blackish,” “House Party III,” “The Princess & The Frog,” “Martin”), actress KiKi Shepard (“It’s Showtime at the Apollo,” “Miss Evers Boys,” “Mind Your Business,” “Grey's Anatomy”), actor Anthony S. Goolsby (“Will Trent,” “42”), actor Chico Benymon (“Half & Half,” “Ali,” “The Haunted Hathaways”), comedian and actor Rodney Perry (“Coming to America 2,” “Johnson Family Vacation”), and comedian and actress Melanie Comarcho (“Phat Tuesdays,” Snoop Dog’s “F*CN Around”). Colyar and Shepard also serve as producers."With ‘Highly Favored,’ we are ushering in a new era of original storytelling at Impact Network. This series represents our commitment to creating impactful, positive narratives that connect with our audiences in meaningful ways,” commented Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, CEO & Founder, Impact Network.“We are proud to present a series that not only entertains but uplifts, inspiring audiences with stories that feel real, relevant, and true to who we are. The cast of ‘Highly Favored’ has embodied this vision, bringing these characters to life with performances that deeply resonate.” said Royal Jackson, Executive Vice President, Impact Network and series co-executive producer.“A great cast is the secret ingredient for any series. Michael, KiKi, Anthony, Chico, Rodney and Melanie are consummate professionals with excellent comedic timing. I can’t wait for viewers to see this amazing ensemble,” said Bentley Kyle Evans, executive producer and showrunner.Rooted in humor, family, community and a touch of the absurd, “Highly Favored” explores the clash between tradition and modernity through the point of view of the charismatic yet old-fashioned Pastor Michael Crawley (Michael Colyar).Pastor Crawley is faced with the challenges of modernizing his Inglewood, CA based church to keep up with the times, while dealing with a quirky cast of characters and an outrageous but well-meaning family. He is a dynamic and charismatic Vietnam veteran turned old-school preacher, famous for his televised sermons. Despite being bombarded with technology, social media in all areas of his life, Crawley clings to traditional values and methods, still preferring pen and paper over a computer or texting from his phone. His relationship with Lavesta is the cornerstone of his life, with his sons Demarcus and MJ, Pastor navigates Demarcus’ ambition to be a pastor while dealing with MJ living at home with his daughter Brianna. Deacon Jones is the loyal best friend and sometime bodyguard to Paster Crawley. And Sister Sarah, one of the elders, is deeply entrenched in the tapestry of the church.First Lady Lavesta Crawley (Shepard) is the real force behind Pastor Crawley and his pulpit. She is his ride-or-die, genuinely supportive of her husband, providing him with unwavering love and encouragement. As a mother, Levesta can be overbearing but behind her glamorous exterior hides a woman fiercely dedicated to her family and her role as the esteemed First Lady.Son Demarcus Crawley (Anthony S. Goolsby) is the holier-than-thou assistant pastor and the eldest son who has ambitions to succeed his father as Pastor. But not if Crawley has any say in it.Michael “MJ” Crawley, Jr. (Chico Benymon), is the younger prodigal son. A talented music producer who failed to hit the big time, MJ finds himself back under his parents’ roof, along with his daughter Brianna (Kali Rose Lewis), and at the organ accompanying the church choir.Deacon Jones (Rodney Perry) met Pastor Crawley when they were serving together in Vietnam. That bond solidified their friendship for life. At the church, Deacon is the pastor’s confidante, providing unwavering support and at times, much needed humor.Sister Sarah (Melanie Comarcho) is a faithful church member who often goes toe-to-toe with the First Lady. She is also Lavesta’s best friend, loyalty personified and loves the Crawley’s as the family she neverWith its roll-out of new original programming, community initiatives, and the recent launch of its Impact Gospel FAST channel, available on Allen Media Group’s Local Now and Mansa, among others, Impact Network is offering engaging, quality programming and experiences that enrichAbout Impact NetworkImpact Network is the premier home for Black family entertainment dedicated to offering the highest quality lifestyle programming, including movies, scripted and non-scripted series, and specials. A 100% Black-founded and operated multi-platform media company, Impact is driven by family values and community. Established in 2010 by community leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, the company is defined by its legacy and mission to inform, empower, educate, and serve to positively impact the Black community. Based in Detroit, MI, the Impact Network is distributed in over 70% of US homes broadcasting via cable and satellite systems across the United States on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum, ATT-U-Verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, DISH and expanding digitally. Impact Gospel is a FAST channel experience focusing primarily on gospel lifestyle entertainment and is currently available on Allen Media Group’s Local Now and Mansa. For more information visit watchimpact.com and follow Impact at @watchimpactofficial.About Harvest StudiosHarvest Studios, led by Bentley Kyle Evans and Trenten W. Gumbs, has been a powerhouse in comedy production for over 12 years. Known for bringing hundreds of sitcom episodes to a range of networks—including TV One, Bounce TV, ALLBLK, and the Impact Network—Harvest Studios has played a pivotal role in elevating Black talent and stories in Hollywood.

