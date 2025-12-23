Greater Washington Urban League Celebrates Graduation of Inaugural Black Fatherhood Blueprint Cohort

Greater Washington Urban League's Black Fatherhood Blueprint logo Mayor Bowser Proclamation on GWUL's Black Fatherhood Blueprint Greater Washington Urban League

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Issues Proclamation Honoring Graduating Fathers

At the Greater Washington Urban League, we remain steadfast in our commitment to correcting the harmful narratives that too often endanger marginalized families and limit opportunity” — Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative Financial Officer, GWUL

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) and collaborator, The United Way of the National Capital Area, proudly celebrated the graduation of the inaugural cohort of its Black Fatherhood Blueprint program this month at THEARC West, marking a powerful milestone for fathers, families, and the broader District community.The Black Fatherhood Blueprint program is focused on not just supporting fathers - but empowering them with the tools, community, and resources they need for lasting change. GWUL’s evidence-based program is designed to help fathers reclaim their sense of agency, rebuild their lives, and strengthen their families. More about this program and a link to register for future cohorts is available on the GWUL website: HERE Over the course of 15 weeks, participants in the first cohort completed 20 Curriculum sessions, five Association of Black Psychologists Healing Circles, and four Brotherhood of Black Fatherhood monthly groups with Concerned Black Men, investing 55.5 hours in personal growth, emotional wellness, and parenting development.In recognition of this achievement, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a formal proclamation honoring the graduating fathers and their commitment to building stronger families and communities“As Mayor of Washington, DC, it is my pleasure to congratulate members of the inaugural graduating class of The Black Fatherhood Blueprint program,” said Mayor Bowser in the proclamation. “I am extremely grateful that you have made the choice to apply your time and talent to the challenging work of creating brighter futures for your children. Your dedication to empowering families is extraordinarily valuable to the District of Columbia and the nation.”“At the Greater Washington Urban League, we remain steadfast in our commitment to correcting the harmful narratives that too often endanger marginalized families and limit opportunity,” said Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative Financial Officer, Greater Washington Urban League. “The Black Fatherhood Blueprint is a powerful example of what happens when we invest in truth, dignity, and community. We will not stop breaking down barriers to opportunity, one father, one family, and one initiative at a time.”The graduation ceremony honored 16 fathers who successfully completed the program, recognizing not only their perseverance but their decision to actively challenge harmful stereotypes surrounding Black fatherhood.“These fathers showed up week after week with intention, vulnerability, and courage,” said Dr. Hanna Tessema, Director of Health & Wellness and spokesperson for the Greater Washington Urban League. “The Black Fatherhood Blueprint is about restoring agency, strengthening families, and affirming what research already shows: Black fathers are present, engaged, and essential.”Tessema added that graduation marks the beginning—not the end—of the journey. “Our graduates now move into the next phase of continued healing, leadership development, and applied fatherhood practice. This brotherhood does not end today. We remain committed to walking alongside these men as they build legacies for their children and communities.”The Black Fatherhood Blueprint was developed to counter long-standing myths such as the “absent father” and “deadbeat dad” narratives, replacing them with truth, dignity, and lived experience. National research shows that 59.5% of Black fathers live with their children, and Black fathers are more likely than fathers of other races to spend time caring for and engaging with their children.GWUL’s program supports the whole health and wellness of Black fathers through a comprehensive curriculum and wraparound services that include: Healing Circles & Peer Brotherhood, Legal and Financial Guidance, Career and Economic Mobility Support, Co-parenting and Family Reconnection Services, and more.The Black Fatherhood Blueprint is made possible through collaboration with community partners including the United Way of the National Capital Area and the Greater Washington Community Foundation.About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueLinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.