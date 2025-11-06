Greater Washington Urban League Launches Giving Tuesday Drive to Power Rapid Response for Families in Need

GWUL's Community Cares logo Greater Washington Urban League

When Crisis Hits Home, Community Must Answer

Our Community Care Center is ready to connect neighbors in crisis with the resources and care they deserve. Together, we can make sure that our community provides an antidote to despair.” — Afua Amoa, Associate Director of Community Care Services.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) today announced the launch of its Giving Tuesday campaign in support of its Community Cares Emergency Response Fund, a critical community resource designed to provide swift aid to families in crisis across the Washington metropolitan area. At a time when many are facing sudden job losses and benefit cuts, GWUL’s message is clear: When crisis hits home, community must answer.“We are facing unprecedented challenges to our democracy and threats to our livelihoods,” said Kimberly Corbin, GWUL’s Chief Administrative & Financial Officer. “Every week, we hear from families blindsided by loss and the fallout that follows. With this campaign, we’re calling on our community to come together to ensure that no one faces these hardships alone.”Since its inception, GWUL’s Emergency Response Fund has helped hundreds of residents bridge the gap between crisis and stability. Support from this year’s Giving Tuesday effort will replenish and expand the Fund, enabling GWUL to respond swiftly with both emotional support and direct financial relief to those most in need. Donations will help GWUL cover key essentials including food and groceries; prescription medications; utilities and transportation; moving costs or temporary housing, legal aid, therapy, and emergency care. At least 85% of all donations go directly to families in need, ensuring that every contribution, large or small, helps stabilize a household and restore hope. Visit https://gwul.org/donate/ today to make a difference.“Our Community Care Center is ready to connect neighbors in crisis with the resources and care they deserve,” said Afua Amoa, Associate Director of Community Care Services. “Together, we can make sure that our community provides an antidote to despair.”Join the movement this Giving Tuesday and show that #CommunityBridgesCommunity, because hope is stronger when shared.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueLinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.

