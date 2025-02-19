NEW RELEASE: Gov. Cox Appoints Thaddeus May to the Third District Court

Contact:

Gov. Cox Appoints Thaddeus May to the Third District Court

SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Cox has appointed Thaddeus (Tad) May to the Third District Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge Holmberg’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Tad May’s dedication to justice and his extensive experience as a prosecutor make him an excellent choice for the bench,” said Gov. Cox. “From handling complex criminal cases to his work with Utah’s tribal communities, Tad has consistently shown a commitment to fairness and service. I am confident that his background and thoughtful approach will be a great asset to the Third District Court.”

May has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Utah since 2018, currently holding the position of Deputy Chief of the Violent Crime Unit. A significant part of his work has involved coordinating and overseeing federal prosecutions on tribal lands in Utah, where he has worked closely with Native American communities to address criminal justice issues. He has also served as the Tribal Liaison and has been a faculty trainer for the National Advocacy Center, helping to build relationships across Utah’s tribal communities. Additionally, May has argued major cases, including a murder trial and a large-scale narcotics conspiracy, and has been a key player in federal prosecutions for complex investigations.

“I am grateful to even be considered for this position, but I am beyond honored and humbled to receive this appointment,” said May. “I have spent my career advocating for the citizens of the state of Utah, and I have seen firsthand how judicial decisions have profound impacts on both individual citizens and society at large. My work with Utah’s tribal communities has been particularly meaningful, and I have great respect for the unique challenges these communities face. If confirmed, I will act in accordance with the considerable trust placed within the judiciary. My career has afforded me the opportunity to serve people from every walk of life across this state, and I feel keenly the responsibility of a judge to serve those citizens. If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, I will strive to uphold the law with complete fidelity and to ensure all litigants are granted the dignity the law affords.”

May’s accolades include numerous awards such as the Department of Justice, District of Utah, Program Coordinator of the Year (2022), the DEA Administrator’s Award (2019), and being named Utah’s Legal Elite in 2022.

May earned his law degree from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, where he was the Note and Comment Editor for the Journal of Land Resources and Environmental Law. He holds a BA in History from Brigham Young University.