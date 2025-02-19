MDC and Missouri Trappers Association plan trapping clinic for March 8

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Trappers Association will hold a free trapping clinic from 8:30-11 a.m. on March 8 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The Dalton Range is located in Greene County at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204183

People attending this workshop will have an opportunity to gain a fundamental knowledge of trapping. Topics covered will include learning about the types of traps used today, trap setting, regulations, skinning, and fur handling.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.