Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,082 in the last 365 days.

Legislation aims to shield lawyers from out-of-state prosecutions

(Subscription required) A new bill, AB 715, seeks to protect California attorneys from disciplinary actions for providing legal services related to reproductive and gender-affirming care, countering restrictive laws in other states.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Legislation aims to shield lawyers from out-of-state prosecutions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more