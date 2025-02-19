It’s Time to Register for Barry Conservation Camp

CONTACT:

Andy Schafermeyer, 4-H Camps: (603) 788-4961

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211

February 19, 2025

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for summer youth programs at Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin, NH. The camp offers weekly, overnight summer camp programs for boys and girls, ages 8–17. Barry Camp is operated by UNH Cooperative Extension 4-H in partnership with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Kids who enjoy hands-on learning about outdoor skills and the environment will love Barry Camp.

To learn more about Barry Conservation Camp, or to register, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/education/barry-conservation-camp.

2025 Summer Programs at Barry Conservation Camp:

4-H Shooting Sports: June 22–27. Ages 10–16. Cost: $700. A week centered on the NH 4‐H Shooting Sports Program. Certified instructors will help youth learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, and the basic principles of hunting. Previous shooting sports experience is preferred, but not essential.

Mini-Camp: June 29–July 2. Ages 8–12. Cost: $500. Mini-Camp is perfect for first‐time campers and younger children. This abbreviated session includes 3 nights and 4 days. Campers will enjoy our caring staff who will introduce them to many fun and exciting outdoor activities. Learn about nature, try your hand at crafts, explore outdoor games, and sing around the campfire…this week has it all!

Fish Camp: July 6–11. Ages 10–16. Cost: $700. Come along and catch the big one! Novice anglers will learn basic skills and about the equipment needed to get started fishing, while campers with more experience will work on improving their fishing skills and exploring the finer details of the angling world. Campers will also hike, swim, canoe, create campfire skits, and enjoy a host of other camp activities.

4-H on the Wild Side: July 13–18. Ages 10–16. Cost: $700. Experience the great outdoors! Paddle a canoe, fillet a fish and cook it over an open fire, and sleep under the stars. Learn how to observe nature. Climb a mountain, swim in a pond, create nature arts and crafts, and more. This is a week of exciting outdoor adventures.

Hunter Education Week: July 20–25. Ages 12–16. Cost: $700. Join NH Fish and Game Department Hunter Education staff and volunteer instructors and camp counselors to learn and practice safe, responsible, and ethical hunting. If a camper wishes to be eligible for Hunter

Education certification at the end of the week, some homework must be completed prior to coming to camp.

North Country Adventure: July 27–August 1. Ages 12–16. Cost: $700. Get ready for a fantastic week of exciting outdoor adventure. This week will focus on building your woods craft skills. Campers will track wildlife, go on a canoe or backpacking adventure, learn about trapping, practice survival skills, navigate with a compass and GPS, and practice hunting skills. There will be plenty of fishing and shooting sports, too.

Junior Conservation Officer Camp: August 3-6. Ages 14–17. $500. This session is for older teen campers who are interested in exploring outdoor careers. New Hampshire Conservation Officers will be at the camp all week teaching a host of fun, exciting, and interesting sessions. In addition to traditional camp activities, campers will learn about search and rescue, crime scene investigation, firearms safety, tracking, surveillance, night vision technology, wildlife laws, arrest procedures, techniques for working with Conservation K-9s, and much more.

Support Barry Camp: You can help ensure Barry Conservation Camp is here to connect future generations with the outdoors by contributing to the Barry Camp Fund. Donations help support maintenance of the camp facilities. Learn more at www.wildlife.nh.gov/education/barry-conservation-camp.