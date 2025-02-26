Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is now an authorized Venturous Truck Tops dealer in Arizona.

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC in Phoenix, AZ, becomes an authorized dealer for Venturous Truck Tops, providing innovative and durable truck caps.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC, a leading provider of camper shells and truck accessories in Phoenix, Arizona, is proud to announce its new partnership as an authorized dealer for Venturous Truck Tops. This collaboration brings Arizona truck owners access to groundbreaking, lightweight, and durable truck caps specifically designed to withstand the state's diverse and demanding environments.

Innovative Truck Caps for Arizona's Terrain

Venturous Truck Tops are renowned for their advanced PolyFuse® Technology, which makes them 38% lighter and three times stronger than traditional truck caps. This innovation ensures optimal performance for various applications, from navigating rugged desert terrains to securely hauling outdoor gear. Key features of Venturous Truck Tops include:

- PolyFuse® Technology: Injection-molded construction enhances durability while reducing weight.

- Heavy-Duty Roof Structure: Supports roof racks and rooftop tents, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.

- Tinted Glass: Provides privacy and protection from Arizona's intense sunlight.

- High-Quality Paint: Utilizes Axalta paint to match the truck's factory color seamlessly.

- Custom Fit Rear Door Skirt: Ensures a secure and sleek fit that complements the vehicle's design.

Message from the Owner

"Our partnership with Venturous Truck Tops allows us to offer Arizona truck owners the best in durable, lightweight truck caps, perfect for Arizona's varied and challenging terrain." Author: Steve Silverstein, Owner of Canyon State RV & Campershells.

A Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Steve Silverstein, Owner of Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our collaboration with Venturous Truck Tops allows us to provide Arizona truck owners with excellent, durable, and lightweight truck caps that are perfect for the diverse and demanding Arizona terrain."

Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is dedicated to offering comprehensive services, from assisting customers in selecting the perfect truck top to professional installation, ensuring each product meets the unique needs of Arizona drivers.

About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC

With over 38 years of experience, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC has been serving the Phoenix community by providing high-quality camper shells, truck accessories, and RV parts. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name among Arizona's truck and RV enthusiasts.

For more information about Venturous Truck Tops or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or in person at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

