GeWaLy Art Announces the Upcoming Launch of a Kickstarter Campaign for a new Playing Card Game, Blue-Ribbon Bake Battle

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeWaLy Art, a developer and provider of arts, crafts, and entertainment, has announced the upcoming launch of a Kickstarter campaign. The campaign aims to fund a new, original playing card game called Blue-Ribbon Bake Battle. The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise money for printing and distributing the physical playing card decks.Blue-Ribbon Battle Bake (BRBB) is a fun, family centric playing card game about baking. In the game players receive a time-tested recipe. The objective of the game is to gather ingredients needed to complete the recipe. The deck includes 20 unique recipe cards and 60 ingredient cards, 10 different ingredients, 6 of each. Players can also use action cards to either help themselves, or to hinder others. Each deck also includes 36 action cards, 6 different actions, 6 of each. Available actions include everything from swiping ingredients from an opponent to forcing an opponent to swap their recipe card. Nothing is off the table in this challenging, competitive playing card experience.GeWaLy Art has been a provider of Arts and Crafts for nearly a decade. They have two modest shops on Etsy that sell quilts , Stellas Legacy, and quilt patterns , Gewaly Art. Some years ago, they expanded into the world of entertainment by way of PC games. They have multiple gaming offerings on several notable gaming venues such as Steam, Itch.io, and OperaGx. All their games are non-violent, family-friendly encounters that focus more on puzzles and mazes. One GeWaLy Art demo, Swiggart’s Last Will, on OperaGx, has recently eclipsed 100K plays. “Within our small business, there is a storied history with arts, crafts, and virtual entertainment. It only follows that we would include a table-top game. Blue-Ribbon Bake Battle is a welcome addition to our product catalog. The Kickstarter campaign is as much to drive interest in and create buzz for the game, as it is to raise the money. Though, we could use the money too,” says Gerald Lynch, founder of GeWaLy Art and creator of the game.For more information about the game, and to follow the Kickstarter campaign, see the pre-launch site and sign up to be notified when the campaign goes live.GeWaLy Art is a privately owned small business that includes two Etsy shops, both 5 stars reviewed. The business was originally founded on an appreciation for all things creative. They started with arts, including stipple, or pointillism, and pixel art, and crafts in the way of custom, hand-made quilts. Eventually they added PC Games to their available products, and now with the coming of BRBB they will have a table-top offering. Supporting their Kickstarter campaign would be supporting small business.

