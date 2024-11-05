GeWaLy Art Has Created a New, Original Playing Card Game built around the subject of baking, Blue-Ribbon Bake-Off.

The game is currently on the Kickstarter platform. GeWaLy Art has completed game and box design and is now trying to raise money for manufacturing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeWaLy Art, a Colorado Springs sole proprietorship , has designed and digitally developed a new, original playing card game called, Blue-Ribbon Bake-Off. In the game, players are contestants at the county fair vying for blue ribbons in the annual baking contest. To win a blue-ribbon players must gather ingredients needed to complete a time-tested recipe. Players can gain ingredients by drawing them from a draw pile, drawing them from a discard pile, or swiping them from other players. In the meantime, competitors are using every trick in the cookbook to try to stop them, including using action cards to force players to discard cards or to change their recipes. In the high-stakes world of competitive cooking, nothing is off the table. The first player to gather ingredients needed to complete a recipe receives a blue ribbon. When a player earns three blue ribbons, that player wins the game and is given the title of the County's Best Baker. The card game is created for 2 to 6 players, with 4 players being the optimal player count, it plays in about an hour, and it is designed for ages 12 and up. Let the food fight begin.A Blue-Ribbon Bake-Off deck comes with a total of 134 cards: 20 are unique recipes; 60 are ingredients, 10 different ingredients, 6 of each; 36 are actions, 6 possible actions, 6 of each; 4 are wild cards; and 14 are blue ribbons. Conceptual design of the game was completed, the rules were flushed out , and the cards, and the card box, were digitally created. The virtual game was ready for play; however, the physical game was never produced. Due to the cost of a graphic art review, card printing, marketing, and distribution, GeWaLy Art found themselves at an impasse. On paper, they had a product, but they didn't have a means to manufacture it. To acquire the needed capital to take the game to the next level, GeWaLy Art decided to leverage Kickstarter , an on-line crowdfunding platform. A campaign was created and is currently underway to raise the much-needed capital. "Through Kickstarter proceeds, we are hoping to create the physical game, the entree to any game night gathering, that friends and family can experience and enjoy. We are hoping to turn concept into reality," says Gerald Lynch, founder of GeWaLy Art and creator of the Blue-Ribbon Bake-Off. Who doesn't like games? Aside from the clean-up, who doesn't like cooking? BRBO as it is called, would merge the two beloved activities into a family friendly offering of entertaining proportions. They are looking for help to bring it to fruition.

