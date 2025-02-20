New Exmark Signature Stories Video features Varner’s Lawn Service

Eric Varner of Varner's Lawn Service mowing one of the many sports fields he's contracted to maintain. As Varner's Lawn Service has grown, Eric Varner has brought in his father to help get the work done.

Midway, KY-based lawn care service focuses on increasing efficiency and service quality

It’s really fun to show our customers that it’s not just throwing out fertilizer and praying. There’s a lot of science behind it.” — Eric Varner, Varner's Lawn Service

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exmark has launched a new episode of its Signature Stories video series, featuring Midway, KY-based landscape contractor, Eric Varner, owner of Varner’s Lawn Service.

Exmark Signature Stories episodes offer a look inside the day-to-day operations of top lawn care professionals across the country. The videos explain how these contractors are using Exmark mowers and Z Turf Equipment lawn care machines to take their businesses to the next level.

While his initial focus was maintaining residential properties, Varner took the opportunity to expand into sports turf market in 2018. His Horticulture degree with an emphasis on turfgrass helped him take a more scientific approach to the needs of his customers.

“We go down to the level of soil testing to figure out what kind of things will really improve the turf,” Varner said. “It’s really fun to show our customers that it’s not just throwing out fertilizer and praying. There’s a lot of science behind it.”

The shift to sports turf required a significant investment in equipment. Varner made the most of the opportunity however, by selecting machines with the versatility to perform more than one job.

“We try to have equipment to tackle any kind of job we see from day to day,” he said. “One day we may be spraying at one-half gallon per thousand, or 22 gallons per acre, and the next we might be up to 90 gallons per acre, spraying with the same unit.

“Having the ability to do that and not having two different machines is super nice.”

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said Signature Stories videos highlight the perspective, work ethic and skill lawn care professionals need to run a profitable, successful business.

“At Exmark and Z Turf Equipment, we’re honored to work with so many of the premier landscape professionals across the country,” Briggs said. “We see how hard they work, which is why we’re committed to building the equipment they need to do more, quickly and increase their profitablity.”

View each of the new Exmark Signature Stories videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. The site hosts a wide range of outdoor living related Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, and Prime Cuts.

