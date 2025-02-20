Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of March 2025 Digital Signage Graphics

Our graphics for March are carefully designed to inform and engage employees on important health issues and notable cultural observances.” — Sara Beth Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are pleased to announce the release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for March, available exclusively through their Breakroom E-News program. This collection of 43 graphics features an extensive array of health-related awareness themes and cultural celebrations tailored for the month of March. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is consistently updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics designed to educate and engage employees across various sectors.March’s Diverse Array of Health Observances and Cultural CelebrationsThe March collection from HAC & QAH encompasses a broad spectrum of health awareness themes, including:• National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month• National Kidney Month• Multiple Sclerosis Education and Awareness Month• National Nutrition Month• Bleeding Disorders Awareness MonthThese health observances are complemented by significant cultural and social events such as Women’s History Month, St. Patrick’s Day, and National Doctors’ Day, providing a rich and diverse content mix that caters to the varied interests and backgrounds of all employees. This comprehensive suite of graphics also highlights a wide array of significant dates, aimed at enhancing awareness and engagement in both healthcare and corporate settings.Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Informative Graphics"Our graphics for March are carefully designed to inform and engage employees on important health issues and notable cultural observances," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We believe that raising awareness through these visuals can significantly enhance understanding and encourage participation across the entire workplace."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Each graphic is created to spark dialogue and build a more connected and informed community within every organization. From health tips to cultural celebrations, our content is geared towards enriching the daily experience of employees."About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

