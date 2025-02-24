Intangles onboards County Connection to drive innovation in transit fleet management in California

Intangles delivers advanced Predictive AI solutions to enhance vehicle uptime, streamline maintenance, and support sustainability goals for fleets.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intangles USA Inc., one of the world’s fastest-growing Digital Twin solutions providers, has partnered with the Central Contra Costa Transit Authority (County Connection) to transform fleet operations for one of California’s leading transit organizations. With a mixed fleet of diesel and electric vehicles, County Connection provides transit and paratransit services, making reliability and efficiency key priorities.The collaboration brings a cutting-edge approach to fleet management, leveraging Intangles’ Predictive AI technology to optimize County Connection’s transit operations. By utilizing advanced data modeling and machine learning algorithms, the platform identifies subtle patterns and anomalies in vehicle performance data that traditional systems often overlook. This allows County Connection to address potential mechanical or electrical issues before they escalate, minimizing operational downtime and significantly improving fleet reliability. Beyond reactive measures, Intangles’ platform provides strategic insights into maintenance schedules, helping the organization streamline operations and extend the lifecycle of its fleet.For County Connection’s electric vehicle fleet, Intangles addresses critical concerns such as range anxiety, battery performance, and energy efficiency—challenges that are central to sustainable transit operations. The platform delivers precise, real-time insights into energy consumption patterns and battery health, enabling the organization to maximize EV utilization without compromising reliability. By facilitating smarter charging strategies and supporting the effective deployment of EVs across diverse routes, Intangles empowers County Connection to meet its sustainability goals while ensuring passengers experience consistent and dependable service.“We are delighted to onboard County Connection and bring the benefits of our Predictive AI technology to their fleet operations,” said Anup Patil, Co-founder & CEO of Intangles. “Our goal is to equip transit organizations with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions that drive efficiency and improve service quality. By enhancing fleet visibility, we aim to support County Connection in delivering dependable and sustainable transportation to their community.”Marcel Longmire, Director of Maintenance at County Connection, shared, “Intangles’ technology gives us an unprecedented level of insight into our fleet’s performance. By enabling us to predict and address potential issues early, it allows us to improve operational efficiency and ensure reliable service for our passengers. Their approach also supports our efforts to expand our electric fleet while maintaining high standards of performance.”This collaboration is a step toward transforming the way transit organizations manage their fleets, delivering meaningful improvements in reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. With Intangles’ advanced Predictive AI technology, County Connection is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of modern transit operations.About IntanglesIntangles is redefining operational intelligence through its pioneering work in Predictive AI and Digital Twin technology. By leveraging advanced physics-based analytics and machine learning, they deliver actionable insights that enhance efficiency, reliability, and performance across diverse industries. Intangles’ innovative solutions empower organizations to predict and prevent disruptions, optimize resource utilization, and achieve unparalleled operational excellence. With its unwavering focus on innovation, Intangles is shaping the future of predictive analytics in the mobility landscape.More information:Gitte WillemsensPR & Brand Communications Directorgitte.w@pesti.ioCHARLIE PESTI

