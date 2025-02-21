Houston Bernard Captures Raw Energy in New Music Video - "Dancin' In The Dirt"

Houston Bernard, "Dancin' In The Dirt" Houston Bernard Houston Bernard Houston Bernard

Country Music Maverick Houston Bernard Captures Raw Energy and Passion in New Music Video "Dancin' In The Dirt"

Dancin' In The Dirt’ is a song that celebrates freedom, living for the moment, and dancing without a care.” — Houston Bernard, American singer/ songwriter

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Bernard, the celebrated country music singer and songwriter, is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated new music video for the single "Dancin' In The Dirt." The music video, which perfectly complements the raw energy and spirit of the song, is now available on YouTube and all major platforms.

Known for his powerhouse vocals, high-energy performances, and captivating stage presence, Houston Bernard takes viewers for a spin with his new visual offering. "Dancin' In The Dirt" embodies the heart of country music with its infectious rhythm, celebration of country life, and a tribute to the freedom of letting loose under the stars. Directed and choreographed by an innovative team, the music video showcases Houston's vibrant performance, and celebrates the authenticity of country living.

"‘Dancin' In The Dirt’ is a song that celebrates freedom, living for the moment, and dancing without a care. The video brings that energy to life visually, showing just how much fun it can be when you throw all your worries away," says Houston Bernard.

Houston Bernard’s “Dancin’ In The Dirt” is available now on YouTube and all streaming platforms. "Dancin In The Dirt" is airing on BSN - Raw Country Channel: Roku - Amazon Fire - Google TV - Android TV -online, OUR MIC TV - Roku - Amazon Fire- Google TV, The Music Network - Music Network TV: ROKU / Apple TV / Amazon Fire TV, Saorsa TV Network - ‘My Music Video Channel’ - Roku, IGMP TV - Roku - Apple - Amazon Fire, Otel Music Videos - Roku, Urban Worldwide - Roku / Apple TV, Poze Radio and Entertainment Site, WCCA TV / Video Jam Country show- MA Broadcast, OKTV - Germany / The Chubb Show - NC , California Music Channel (Broadcast, APP, online), Blank Tv, and Studio 21 - Trinity University. Don't miss this latest visual offering from one of country music’s brightest rising stars.

The release of "Dancin' In The Dirt" comes on the heels of Houston’s impressive 2024 achievements, including winning Country Artist of the Year at the New England Music Awards and receiving seven nominations at the 2024 Josie Music Awards, where he also took home the award for Best Performance in a Music Video for his earlier project "In My Blood." This success follows his record-breaking 1 million streams of Songs for the People, and chart success on Texas Country Radio.

As 'Dancin' In The Dirt" continues to kick up heels across the country, Houston has new music and performances on deck to captivate audiences with his authentic style and dynamic presence. Don't miss a note, connect on https://houstonbernard.com, Meta: https://www.facebook.com/houstonbernardband, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houstonbernardband and TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@houstonbernardmusic.

About Houston Bernard:

Houston Bernard is a country music singer, songwriter, and performer who has captured the hearts of fans nationwide. With a musical lineage that includes touring musicians and an outlaw gunfighter who inspired The Eagles' "Bitter Creek," Houston’s passion for country music runs deep. An Army veteran, he has carved out a path as a respected independent artist, winning accolades such as Country Artist of the Year at the New England Music Awards. With over 1 million streams and a rising presence in the country music scene, Houston Bernard continues to share his heartfelt stories through powerful songs and captivating performances.

“Dancin’ in the Dirt” {Official Music Video} by Houston Bernard

