West Shore Home Introduces Revolutionary 3D Bathroom Design Technology to Northeast Florida

An image of a woman in a West Shore Home uniform pointing at an iPad during a design consultation helping a customer pick out options for their bathroom remodel.

Experience Evoke, an immersive 3D platform giving Jacksonville homeowners real-time control to virtually design, customize, and finalize bathroom renovations.

Evoke brings innovation to bathroom design for Florida's First Coast homeowners, allowing customers to see their dream bathroom from every angle before making their final decisions.”
— Al Patel, Chief Marketing Officer
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Shore Home, a leader in bathroom, window, and door remodeling, recently launched Evoke, an innovative digital design platform that transforms how Jacksonville homeowners envision their bathroom renovations through immersive 3D technology.

The groundbreaking platform enables customers to design their ideal bathroom virtually, offering an unprecedented level of visualization and customization before any work begins.

The platform empowers users to: explore extensive wall surround designs and solid surface options, review hardware finishes for all bathroom fixtures, visualize tub-to-shower conversions, choose between shower curtains and glass door options, and share designs instantly with family and design consultants.

"Jacksonville's dynamic housing market demands innovative solutions," added Al. "Evoke answers this need by providing an interactive, stress-free design experience that puts control in the homeowner's hands."

The platform includes built-in support features, allowing users to connect with customer service experts through online chat for assistance and guidance.

For more information about Evoke or to schedule a consultation, visit westshorehome.com.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home specializes in bathroom, window, and door remodeling, providing high-quality home improvement solutions with a focus on customer satisfaction and innovative technology. The company serves homeowners throughout Northeast Florida, offering efficient, professional installation services backed by industry-leading warranties.

