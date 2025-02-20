Collaborative Divorce Nashville Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative to educate couples about options for divorce like the no-court Collaborative Divorce process.

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Divorce Nashville President Demi Marks along with members, Catherine Eaton and Cheryl Panther, were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. Divorce With Respect Week is March 3rd through 9th and is an opportunity for Nashville area residents to talk with participating area divorce professionals for free.“Coming into the Collaborative Divorce world I was blown away by the fact that there was a group of professionals committed to helping families problem solve and guide them through a resolution rather than fanning the flames of animosity,” said Cheryl Panther, a collaboratively training divorce financial expert.Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative to educate couples about options for divorce like the no-court Collaborative Divorce process. In a Collaborative Divorce, all of those involved in the divorce process agree that they will not go to the court to resolve any differences but that they will work through the process to reach a resolution.“I thought the Collaborative Divorce process was a creative way to be a lawyer, to work with people, and to actually help them,” said Demi Marks. “ It's not just a one size fits all model and allows me to really provide a service I feel like is missing today.”Collaborative Divorce Nashville is a non-profit Collaborative Divorce practice group serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The practice group is made up of Collaborative Divorce professionals committed to helping families through the stresses and emotions that come with divorce. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce Nashville visit https://collaborativedivorcenashville.com/about/about-cdn/ To listen to Collaborative Divorce Nashville’s podcast episode go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/collaborative-divorce-nashville-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in the Nashville area and across the nation offer free 30 minute divorce consultations. To book a free consultation with a member of Collaborative Divorce Nashville go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com , where you will find a list of all participating professionals.

