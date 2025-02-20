The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features New York Family Law Attorney Andrea Vacca

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide effort from March 3-9, 2025 to share information about no-court options for divorce.

Everything we do is to find a more peaceful solution” — Vacca

NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Collaborative Divorce attorney Andrea Vacca was recently a featured guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast sits down with divorce professionals to discuss the different divorce options that people have for untying the knot.“It took me a while to realize I wasn't happy as a divorce attorney and to realize that I didn’t like the fight of litigation,” said Vacca. “ I heard about the Collaborative Divorce process 12 years or so into being a lawyer and this light went off. It was very clear the path that I should take with switching to the Collaborative Divorce process and I've been on that path ever since.”Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide effort from March 3-9, 2025 to share information about no-court options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process.“Everything we do is to find a more peaceful solution,” said Vacca. “There are the collaboratively trained attorneys, a mental health professional, and divorce financial professional, so that the legal, financial and emotional issues are all dealt with.”Vacca Family Law Group helps couples to dissolve their marriages without litigation. They help in finding creative solutions that will work best for each client's unique situation. Learn more about Vacca Family Law Group and Collaborative Divorce at, https://www.vaccalaw.com/collaborative-divorce/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/andrea-vacca-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in New York are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation.

