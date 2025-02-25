Collaborative Practice California Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The Respectful Divorce Podcast features divorce professionals discussing the different divorce options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process.

Collaborative Divorce is more respectful, it is peaceful, and it is overall the right way to go. The odds are all in favor of Collaborative Divorce” — Collaborative Practice California President Leslie Howell

CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) President Leslie Howell, Divorce Financial Professional John Duffy, and Divorce Coach Melissa Lenon were recent guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast features divorce professionals discussing the different divorce options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process.“I was trained in Collaborative Divorce and quickly learned its benefits,” said Howell. “Collaborative Divorce is more respectful, it is peaceful, and it is overall the right way to go. The odds are all in favor of Collaborative Divorce.”Divorce With Respect Weekis March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about no-court options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce guides couples in working together to divorce to resolve the issues in their divorce case.“Part of my job as a divorce coach is increasing understanding and decreasing escalation,” said Lenon. “Once I saw how my role could be used from the very beginning to prevent problems and lower conflict then I knew that I was where I wanted to be, working with Collaborative Divorce cases.”CPCAL is a statewide organization of Collaborative Divorce practice groups. Members include lawyers, mental health professionals, financial specialists and other professionals. Learn more about CPCAL at https://cpcal.com/ To check out this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast visit https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/leslie-howell-john-duffy-and-melissa-lenon-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in California are offering 30 minute free consultations. Anyone that is interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you will find a list of participating professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.