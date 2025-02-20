Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce with Respect Week® is March 3 -9, 2025, and is a nationwide initiative created to answer questions about divorce.

By choosing Collaborative Divorce, couples can avoid the stress, expense, and emotional toll of court, while still finding solutions that work for their family ” — Nancy L. Sponseller

OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals are offering free 30-minute consultations for anyone interested in learning about different options for divorce during Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce with Respect Weekis March 3 -9, 2025, and is a nationwide initiative created to answer questions about divorce and to learn more about options to stay out of court such as Collaborative Divorce."Divorce doesn’t have to mean courtroom battles and a prolonged fight,” said Nancy L. Sponseller, a collaborative divorce attorney in Dublin. “By choosing Collaborative Divorce, couples can avoid the stress, expense, and emotional toll of court, while still finding solutions that work for their family.”Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals is a not for profit group of attorneys, mental health professionals and divorce financial professionals, who help couples to resolve their divorce as painlessly as possible. The Collaborative Divorce process enables the couple to be in control of all divorce decisions and have a path moving forward that minimizes conflict and adversity. To learn more about Central Ohio Academy of Collaborative Professionals visit, https://www.winwindivorce.org/ Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a divorce professional in Central Ohio during Divorce With Respect Week. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce professionals across the nation are offering free consultations to provide information on Collaborative Divorce and other divorce process options.

