East End and Columbia-Tusculum Small Businesses March into St. Patrick's Day with 3rd Annual LepreCon Event

Irish food and beverage specials, music, dancing and prizes for best Irish outfits!

Cincinnati's East End and Columbia-Tusculum Small Businesses Welcome Spring with 3rd Annual LepreCon on Sat. March 8

Given the challenges local small businesses have faced this year, including the 4.5 month closure of Riverside Drive during the busiest summer months, we are hopeful for a successful kickoff to Spring” — Greg Dorr

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of small businesses on Cincinnati’s East Side have come together to host the community’s third annual LepreCon experience – a Pre-Saint Patty’s Pub and Business Crawl through Cincinnati’s oldest neighborhoods, the East End and Columbia-Tusculum.The goal of the event is to help celebrate Cincinnati’s proud Irish heritage and kick off the beginning of Spring while promoting the neighborhood’s ever-growing business community.A variety of businesses and hospitality venues will be offering St. Patrick’s Day themed special offers and beverage and food specialties from 12 PM until each business closes including Paint the Town Red Irish Ale from Streetside Brewery, Lucky Charms Lattes from Fulton Yards and Reuben Sandwiches from Hi-Mark. Irish music and appearances by the Erickson Academy of Irish Dance will add to the festivities of the day. Additionally, the 3 East Community Development Corporation, a chamber organization representing all the businesses in the neighborhoods will be sponsoring a LepreCon Instagram Photo Contest with three cash prizes ($250, $150 and $100) to be awarded to the Best Theme Dressed LepreConners.“A group of our members started LepreCon in 2023 as a way to showcase the neighborhood businesses through a fun event that encourages everyone to come out and see all we have to offer,” said Kathie Hickey, Vice President of the 3 East CDC and owner of Streetside Brewery in Columbia-Tusculum. “The cash prize is a way for us to support the event and encourage dressing up in the most creative Irish fashion.”Greg Dorr, owner of Fulton Yards Coffeehouse and Spirits worked with neighboring businesses to put together the concept and recruit fellow businesses to participate. “We opened Fulton Yards in June 2022 and have witnessed first-hand the significant residential and business growth in our community. Our fellow business owners are generous in sharing their knowledge and are genuinely supportive of each other,” said Dorr. “We wanted to create an event that brings people together to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day as one experience instead of having 15 individual St. Patrick’s day events. The last two years were a tremendous success based on the number of people who joined us at all of the participating establishments. Given the challenges local small businesses have faced this year, including the 4.5 month closure of Riverside Drive during the busiest summer months, we are hopeful for a successful kickoff to Spring.”Participating businesses will offer a menu of specially priced LepreCon offerings all day along the Riverside Drive and Eastern Avenue LepreCon route.The following businesses are participating in LepreCon 2025:• Crimson Yoga• Hi-Mark• Fulton Yards Coffeehouse and Spirits• Pearls• Stanley’s Pub• Bandito Indoor Food Park and Cantina• Another Nine• Irish Heritage Center of Cincinnati• Local Post• Streetside BreweryMenu details and information about entertainment and the costume contest will be posted on the LepreCon 2025 Facebook event page.

