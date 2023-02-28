East End and Columbia-Tusculum Businesses March into St. Patrick’s Day with First Annual LepreCon Event
Cincinnati's oldest neighborhoods celebrate City's Irish heritage and welcome Spring with a Pre-Paddy's Pub Crawl
We wanted to create an event to bring people together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Our hope is that people will enjoy the parade downtown then head east to discover a new business or favorite spot.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of small businesses on Cincinnati’s East Side have come together to launch the inaugural LepreCon experience – a Pre-Paddy’s Pub Crawl through Cincinnati’s oldest neighborhoods, the East End and Columbia-Tusculum.
— Greg Dorr, Owner Fulton Yards
The goal of the event is to help celebrate Cincinnati’s proud Irish heritage and kick off the beginning of Spring while promoting the neighborhood’s ever-growing business community.
A variety of hospitality venues will be offering St. Patrick’s Day themed beverage and food specialties from 12 PM until each business closes including Paint the Town Red Irish Ale from Streetside Brewery, Pot ‘O Gold Lattes from Fulton Yards and Shamrock Margaritas from Bandito Food Park and Cantina. Irish music, appearances by the Erickson Academy of Irish Dance and chances on Gift Baskets for those who visit multiple stops will add to the festivities of the day. Additionally, the 3 East Community Development Corporation, a chamber-type organization representing all the businesses in the neighborhood will be sponsoring a LepreCon Instagram Photo Contest with three cash prizes ($150, $75 and $50) to be awarded to the Best Theme Dressed LepreConners.
“A group of our members shared the LepreCon concept last year as a way to showcase the neighborhood businesses through a fun event that encourages everyone to come out and see all we have to offer,” said Matt Ackermann, Vice President of the 3 East CDC and owner of Ackerman CPA in Columbia-Tusculum. “The cash prize is a way for us to support the first event and encourage dressing up in the most creative Irish fashion.”
Greg Dorr, owner of Fulton Yards Coffeehouse and Spirits worked with Kathie Hickey, co-founder of Streetside Brewery, Allyn Raifstanger owner of Allyn’s Café and Brendan and Carrie McAndrews owners of Emma: Wine with Friends to put together the concept and recruit businesses to participate. “We opened Fulton Yards last June and have witnessed first-hand the significant residential and business growth in our community. Our fellow business owners are generous in sharing their knowledge and are genuinely supportive of each other,” said Dorr. “We wanted to create an event that brings people together to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day as one experience instead of having 15 individual St. Patrick’s day events. It's the day of the Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown so our hope is that people will enjoy the parade then head eastbound to discover a new business or favorite spot.” Hickey added, “this year we started recruiting participating businesses in December and are thrilled with the bars and restaurants who are joining us for our first LepreCon 2023. We envision more retail businesses joining in future years as we create what we believe will be a fun, signature Spring experience for our community.”
Participating businesses will offer a menu of specially priced LepreCon offerings all day along the Riverside Drive and Eastern Avenue LepreCon route.
• Emma: Wine with Friends
• Fulton Yards Coffeehouse and Spirits
• Pearl’s
• Bandito Indoor Food Park and Cantina
• Allyn’s Café
• Local Post
• Streetside Brewery
Menu details and information about entertainment and the costume contest will be posted on the LepreCon 2023 Facebook event page.
