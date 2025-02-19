Armstrong issues statement on passing of Rep. Josh Christy; flags directed to half-staff on day of interment

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today regarding the passing of state Rep. Josh Christy of Fargo.

“Josh Christy was a passionate advocate for the residents of District 27 and all North Dakotans, a loving husband and doting father to three beautiful daughters, and someone I was honored to call a friend,” Armstrong said. “Kjersti and I are heartbroken for Mary and the girls, and we ask that all North Dakotans join us in praying for Josh’s family, friends and legislative colleagues during this difficult time.”

Christy was first elected to the state House of Representatives in November 2022 and was in Bismarck for the current legislative session at the time of his passing. His wife, Mary Christy, served as constituent services director and state director for Armstrong during his six years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Armstrong today directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on the day of Christy’s interment, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses. An updated flag advisory will be sent when funeral arrangements are announced.