Smash Foods Unveils Bold New Look, Expands Range with Two New Flavours, and Starts Production in the UK

Smash Foods Cherry Pomegranate

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smash Foods, the American brand revolutionising the UK jam and preserves category with its all-natural, no-added-sugar fruit spread, is excited to announce a major rebrand, two new flavour launches, and the onshoring of production to the UK. These developments mark a significant step in the brand’s evolution as it continues its rapid growth in the UK.The new packaging features a fresh, modern design that enhances shelf presence and reinforces Smash Foods’ commitment to natural ingredients and innovation.Alongside the rebrand, the company is launching two new flavours to meet growing consumer demand: Cherry Pomegranate and Raspberry.These additions complement the existing range with bold, innovative taste profiles packed with natural ingredients and the added goodness of chia seeds. These are now available alongside the original range in Holland and Barrett.Further strengthening its position in the UK market, Smash Foods has also begun producing in the UK, increasing supply chain efficiency, improved sustainability, and faster response to local market needs. This strategic move has been supported by Atlante, a leading global sourcing partner, ensuring a seamless transition.Bharat Sisodiya, UK Head of New Business at Atlante, commented:“It is a pleasure to work with great brands and great products like Smash Foods, and play a part in their success story of scaling internationally. The delicious spread has gone from strength to strength, and the exciting new flavours and new look, together with localising production reflects the brand’s growth. We look forward to our continued partnership in the next phase of their ambitious journey and bringing this great product to more UK consumers.”Anna Peck, Co-Founder of Smash Foods, added:“This is a huge milestone for us. The rebrand and new flavours reflect our mission to create delicious, nutritious spreads that consumers love. Onshoring production is a game-changer, allowing us to better serve our growing UK audience. We’re very excited for what’s next for Smash Foods in the UK.”With a revamped brand identity, an expanded product range, and local production, Smash Foods is poised for continued success in the UK and beyond.About UsAtlante is a global sourcing partner, with headquarters in Bologna, Italy, and a London-based UK team. Working as end-to-end process managers, from idea to shelf, Atlante specialises in private label development, branded distribution, foodservice supply, as well as brand creation.With over 30 years experience, 250 suppliers and 1000 products, Atlante has the expertise and knowledge to craft tailored solutions, to meet clients specific needs.Find out more about how Atlante can assist in bringing a great range of authentic products to the UK, by visiting www. Atlanteuk.co.uk For media inquiries, samples, or further information, please contact:

