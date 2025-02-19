AIM Computer Solutions to Exhibit at the 14th Annual SC Automotive Summit

AIM Computer Solutions: ERP and EDI for the Automotive Industry AIM AutoSys is a standalone EDI and order management solution that can be used independently or fully integrated with AIM Vision ERP, or any other ERP. AIM AutoCOR, the EDI, bar code labeling and order management solution designed for automotive suppliers using Epicor ERP.

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Computer Solutions, a leading provider of automotive EDI, ERP, and supply chain solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 14th Annual SC Automotive Summit, taking place February 25-27, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Greenville in Greenville, SC.

The SC Automotive Summit is a premier event for industry leaders, innovators, and suppliers looking to stay ahead in the fast-evolving automotive manufacturing sector. AIM Computer Solutions will be on-site showcasing its AIM AutoSys and AIM AutoCOR solutions, which help automotive suppliers optimize EDI, order management, barcode labeling, and shipping processes to meet industry compliance and efficiency standards.

Advanced EDI & Order Processing and Shipping & Compliance Management

AIM AutoSys and AIM AutoCOR provide seamless EDI and order fulfillment solutions tailored to the complex requirements of the automotive supply chain.

- AIM AutoSys is a standalone EDI and order management solution that can be used independently or fully integrated with AIM Vision ERP, or any other ERP.

- AIM AutoCOR is an EDI order management solution designed to integrate specifically with Epicor's Kinetic ERP software.

These solutions automate inbound customer EDI transactions, release accounting, and outbound ASN processing, ensuring smooth data exchange between OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. They enable suppliers to efficiently manage customer orders while maintaining compliance with MMOG/LE and IATF 16949:2016 standards.

Additionally, AIM AutoSys and AIM AutoCOR support:

- AIAG-compliant labeling

- Kanban tracking

- Supplier CUM reconciliation

- Automated logistics and compliance management

By reducing errors, improving compliance, and enhancing operational efficiency, AIM’s solutions empower suppliers to streamline logistics, minimize disruptions, and meet stringent trading partner mandates.

Why Attend the SC Automotive Summit?

The SC Automotive Summit brings together OEMs, Tier 1-3 suppliers, logistics providers, and industry experts for insightful discussions, networking, and industry updates. Key topics include:

- Mobility Technology & Safer Driving Innovations

- EV Battery Industry Advancements

- Workforce Solutions & Supply Chain Trends

- Infrastructure Investments & Economic Development

“AIM Computer Solutions is proud to be part of this dynamic event,” said Teresa D’Angelo, Account Executive. “We look forward to connecting with automotive professionals and demonstrating how our integrated ERP and EDI solutions drive operational efficiency and compliance for automotive suppliers.”

Event Details:

Location: Hyatt Regency Greenville, SC

Dates: February 25-27, 2025

Event Info: SC Automotive Summit Website

Join AIM Computer Solutions at SC Automotive Summit 2025 to explore how automation, digital transformation, and smart supply chain solutions are shaping the future of the automotive industry.

About AIM Computer Solutions

AIM Computer Solutions has been at the forefront of technology solutions for automotive manufacturers and suppliers for over 30 years. Known for its deep understanding of the automotive supply chain, AIM provides robust software solutions that manage everything from order management to shipping controls, tailored to meet the unique challenges of the automotive industry.

For more information, visit www.aimcom.com.

