Diversified Plastics Corp. Accelerates Automotive EDI with AIM AutoCOR & Epicor Integration

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Computer Solutions, a leading provider of automotive EDI and ERP integration solutions, is pleased to announce that Diversified Plastics Corporation (DPC) has successfully implemented AIM AutoCOR, an Epicor-integrated solution for automotive EDI, order management, and barcode labeling. This collaboration enables DPC to streamline EDI processing, improve compliance, and enhance efficiency across its supply chain.

Accelerating EDI Integration for DPC

DPC selected AIM AutoCOR to optimize its EDI processing and shipping workflows, significantly reducing the time required to integrate trading partner EDI connections from months to days. The seamless integration between AutoCOR and Epicor ERP ensures that DPC’s EDI transactions, labeling, and shipping processes comply with OEM and Tier supplier mandates, including MMOG/LE and IATF 16949:2016 requirements.

"Trading Partner EDI connections with DPC’s major customer was successfully completed within one day using AIM AutoCOR," said Gary Puchalski, Senior Implementation Consultant at AIM Computer Solutions. "DPC has quickly adapted to the AutoCOR environment, demonstrating an impressive ability to navigate the system with ease. The solution is a perfect fit for their automotive EDI, labeling, and order processing needs, making implementation seamless."

Leveraging Epicor Cloud for Scalability

The AutoCOR solution is fully integrated with DPC’s Epicor Kinetic ERP system, hosted in Epicor’s public cloud. This integration enhances scalability, security, and efficiency, positioning DPC for continued growth and innovation.

“With Epicor Kinetic and AIM AutoCOR, DPC has strengthened its EDI and labeling capabilities, ensuring a future-ready approach to supply chain management,” said Tyson Duffy, Operations Manager. “The combination of Epicor’s cloud-based ERP and AIM’s specialized automotive EDI solution gives us the flexibility and control needed to meet evolving customer and industry demands.”

About AIM AutoCOR from AIM Computer Solutions

AIM AutoCOR is a turnkey EDI and barcode labeling solution designed for automotive production part suppliers using Epicor ERP. It works in conjunction with Epicor’s Demand Management module to ensure compliance with OEM and Tier supplier requirements for EDI, barcode labeling, and shipping paperwork. AIM AutoCOR enables seamless EDI transaction processing, automates label generation, and simplifies shipping workflows, helping suppliers meet stringent industry standards such as MMOG/LE and IATF 16949:2016.

For more information, please visit https://www.aimcom.com/.

About Diversified Plastics Corporation (DPC)

Founded in 1969, Diversified Plastics Corporation (DPC) is an industry leader in flexible foam solutions for a wide range of applications. Originally operating from an abandoned cheese factory, DPC quickly earned a reputation for innovation and superior quality. Today, DPC produces critical foam components for leading companies across the U.S. with a global presence. The company remains committed to engineering cutting-edge solutions, exceeding customer expectations, and fostering long-term partnerships. Many DPC team members have over 20 years of industry experience, providing deep expertise and a passion for excellence.

For more information, please visit https://dpcap.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

