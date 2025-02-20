Construction Inspector Training Now Offered Online

The virtual class provides training for individuals to perform pipeline inspector activities safely and effectively.

Virtual training saves on travel costs and allows hours during the workday for attendees to still perform essential job tasks” — Stacey Bonine

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is excited to announce that Construction Inspector Training is now being offered virtually to better accommodate the needs and schedules of pipeline inspectors. The class provides information, scenarios, and an assessment to ensure attendees have the knowledge necessary to perform inspector activities safely and effectively.Class instructors are industry experts from leading energy services companies, including Ameren Illinois, JanX, Southern Company Gas – Nicor Gas, WEC Energy Group – Peoples Gas, and WSB Engineering. Core topics cover:• Responsibilities of a pipeline construction inspector• Inspection program requirements focused on API 1169 and welding• Informing a contractor of any work that is not being executed in accordance with their company’s specifications or federal, state and local requirements• Preparing for final inspection of the areaThe training is structured to maximize learning in five daily segments, running for three hours each. “Virtual training saves on travel costs and allows hours during the workday for attendees to still perform essential job tasks,” explains Stacey Bonine, program services vice president at MEA.Upcoming training classes in 2025 are scheduled for March 3-7 and December 8-12. For more information or to register visit MEAenergy.org/construction-inspector About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

