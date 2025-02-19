Heritage Museum of Orange County Brings Local History to John Wayne Airport

Kellogg Garden

Kellogg Garden Celebrates 100 Years of Business

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heritage Museum of Orange County (HMOC) is thrilled to announce the opening of a new exhibit showcasing the rich history of the region in the pre-security public area of John Wayne Airport . This exciting partnership brings local heritage to life for travelers and the community alike, coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of Kellogg Garden Products – a rare and significant milestone for a family-owned company and local institution.The exhibit, thoughtfully designed by Aardvarks Creative Studio, Inc., and including exhibit items donated by OC Farm Supply, features captivating displays highlighting the Kellogg family’s legacy, the evolution of Orange County, and the museum’s commitment to preserving and sharing local history. Visitors can explore fascinating artifacts, interactive elements, and stunning visuals that tell the story of this vibrant region.“We are incredibly grateful to John Wayne Airport for this unique opportunity to share the wonders of Orange County history with a wider audience,” says Candace Chromy, Executive Director of HMOC. “This exhibit is a testament to the power of collaboration, and we extend our sincere thanks to all our partners, including Kellogg Garden Products, whose support has been invaluable.”"John Wayne Airport is proud to partner with the Heritage Museum of Orange County to bring this engaging exhibit to our guests," said Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director. "Orange County has a rich and diverse history, and this display allows travelers to connect with the legacy of our region while showcasing the importance of community collaboration. We are honored to be a gateway for both travel and storytelling, and we appreciate the efforts of HMOC, Kellogg Garden Products, and all who contributed to making this exhibit possible."Kellogg Garden Products, celebrating its 100th anniversary, has a deep-rooted connection to Orange County and a strong commitment to supporting local initiatives. “We are honored to be a part of this exciting project,” says Kathryn Kellogg Johnson, representing the Kellogg family. “Sharing our family’s history and the rich heritage of Orange County with travelers from around the world is a truly meaningful endeavor.”The Heritage Museum of Orange County exhibit at John Wayne Airport is now open for public viewing.About Heritage Museum of Orange County:HMOC is a cultural and natural history center dedicated to preserving, promoting, and restoring the heritage of Orange County. Located in Santa Ana, the museum offers a variety of educational programs, community events, and interactive exhibits for visitors of all ages.About John Wayne Airport:John Wayne Airport (SNA) is owned by the County of Orange and is operated as a self-supporting enterprise that receives no general fund tax revenue. The Airport serves more than 11.3 million passengers annually and reaches more than 40 nonstop destinations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. More information can be found at www.ocair.com About Kellogg Garden Products:For 100 years, Kellogg Garden Products has been committed to building life in the soil—organically. From orange groves to backyard gardens, the family-owned company has helped gardeners grow sustainably with products that are safe for families, pets, and the planet. Its organic soils and fertilizers are 100% certified organic and backed by a satisfaction guarantee. To learn more about the company, its products, and its commitment to a healthier planet, visit KelloggGarden.com.

