VERIDAT and US Navy join forces to commercialize PARANOID blockchain security technology.

VERIDAT has entered into an agreement with US Navy for the integration of PARANOID technology to secure commercial end-use data and applications.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERIDAT today announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) for the deployment and implementation of its Powerful Authentication Regime Applicable to Naval Operational Flight Program (OFP) Integrated Development ( PARANOID ) technology. The objective of this four-year partnership is to further develop the PARANOID technology for commercial end-use applications. A combined VERIDAT/ PARANOID platform would deliver secure enhancements for data, supply chains, and value chains in this evolving digital landscape.“Incorporating PARANOID allows us to attribute, or limit, interactions to a specific contributor for enhanced accountability, traceability, and confidentiality,” said Robert Huber, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer. “This is of great value in any process where trust and security is a factor, including in the life sciences product lifecycle, asset management, artificial intelligence algorithms and workflows, data analytics, or digital transformation, twinning, and process monitoring.”“Our collaboration with US Navy allows us to strengthen our leadership in trust and transparency services, and is consistent with our strategy to transform security around the globe,” said John Giantsidis, Chief Executive Officer at VERIDAT. “The PARANOID technology, once integrated to our existing VERIDAT platform, will be an important moment in blockchain-based technologies. We look forward to further advancing the PARANOID technology for all relevant military and commercial end-use applications.”About PARANOIDPowerful Authentication Regime Applicable to Naval OFP Integrated Development (PARANOID is a patented technology (US #11,860,995) developed by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), that leverages blockchain to secure software development environments and to verify finished software, comprehensively securing the software supply chain.About VERIDATVERIDAT partners with innovators in heavily regulated sectors and industries to provide end-to-end visibility across networked operations, certifying provenance, supply-, value-, and custody chains, and establishing trust and immutability for digital records, processes, information and data. For more information about VERIDAT, please visit https://www.veridat.io

