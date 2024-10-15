Revolutionizing Clinical Trials with EasyCLIN®

EasyClin® - integrated functional features The EasyCLIN® Diagram CyberActa, Inc.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberActa is proud to announce the introduction of the SynapCon GmbH portfolio of digital products in North America. We are launching EasyCLIN , an advanced clinical trial management software ( CTMS ) suite equipped with a built-in database, providing clients with a streamlined pathway to ensuring the efficiency, compliance, and security of their clinical trials. The EasyCLINsuite affords pharmaceutical, biologics and medical device clinical trial sponsors a central collaboration platform for all sites and parties involved in a multi-centric trial, effective facilitation of clinical product development in compliance with EU GDPR, 21 CFR Part 11, ICH GCP E6 and enhanced value for regulatory documentation.Our EasyCLINsuite simplifies the clinical trial process with user-friendly tools and reliable technology, offering unmatched data integrity , efficiency and precision.Components of the EasyCLINoffering:· EasyFeasibility - a portal that allows sponsors and CROs to determine the suitability of potential study sites for a clinical trial.· EasyTMF- an electronic trial master file that incorporates real-time user and project management, allowing a sponsor to track the components of a trial and have documents and version history ready for regulatory or internal reviews.· EasyISF(investigator study file) - Site specific clinical trial relevant documentation management.· Full technical, regulatory and compliance support, customization availability, and data storage options.Key Advantages:· Comprehensive Trial Management: EasyCLINcompiles all information for the final processing and reporting of a trial, providing an easy-to use nucleus and end-to-end coverage for any clinical research project.· Regulatory Compliance: The software suite is designed to comply with global regulatory standards, including FDA 21 CFR Part 11. In particular, it is designed to be EU GDPR compliant, making it easier for a sponsor to expand into European markets, and any region with strong data privacy protections.· Study Site Collaboration: Individual study sites can also use the system to fill out questionnaires and provide other information related to the trial, and EasyTMFallows sponsors to easily track when requirements are met and stages are completed.· Built-in Database: EasyCLINoffers its own built-in SQL database, providing easy document and data access.· Efficient and Sustainable Research: EasyCLINis designed to help clients move off paper-based systems and execute fully electronic clinical trial document management, reducing both the time and the waste needed to conduct a trial.About CyberActa, Inc.A professional services provider for heavily regulated industries and sectors, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, offering global data-driven digital, regulatory, cyber, and privacy solutions. The company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and startups around the world. Maria Papademetris, Corporate Development Engineer, is assuming the SynapCon portfolio management in the United States.About SynapCon GmbH.A technology-driven medical research company. Using the latest scientific findings and technologies to open-up new therapeutic and diagnostic fields and to bring life-prolonging and life-saving medical products to market faster and safer. SynapCon works on their own projects as well as those for the research industry, hospitals and other organizations.

