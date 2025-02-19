HMP Global’s Psych Congress, Sleep Research Society Foundation partnership addresses sleep, mental health disorders

The sessions and information developed in partnership with SRSF will strengthen Psych Congress’ trusted educational programs, serving as the go-to resource for the latest developments in clinical practice.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expanded partnership between HMP Global’s Psych Congress and the Sleep Research Society Foundation (SRSF) will address the intersection of sleep and mental health, with future conference sessions offering a broad range of diagnostic and treatment strategies for these co-occurring disorders.

Psych Congress is the nation’s premier resource for practical psychopharmacology education, with in-person and virtual programs throughout the year for mental healthcare professionals at all stages of their clinical careers. The educational partnership with SRSF will fill an educational need for psychiatry providers to better understand how to address sleep disorders with their patients.

“By expanding the Psych Congress programming to include sleep and circadian science alongside mental health, we are bridging critical gaps in care,” said Philip Gehrman, PhD, SRSF President. “This expanded partnership between Psych Congress and SRSF underscores our shared commitment to advancing a more holistic approach to mental well-being, where sleep health is recognized as an integral component of overall mental health treatment and recovery.”

Research shows that nearly 50 percent of insomnia cases are related to depression, anxiety or psychological stress, and multiple disorders are also associated with difficulty sleeping (including mania, PTSD, OCD, and substance use disorders, among others). The sessions and information developed in partnership with SRSF will strengthen Psych Congress’ trusted educational programs, serving as the go-to resource for the latest developments in clinical practice.

“I’ve always said that sleep is the foundation of mental health. That’s why I’m so excited about this exciting educational partnership that addresses a critical treatment area for mental healthcare providers,” said Psych Congress Scientific Director Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA. “Throughout the Psych Congress portfolio, we work hard to deliver innovative educational programs that fully address the needs of people living with mental health challenges. The partnership with SRSF will further ensure that our education reflects the whole-person approach to care we strongly believe in.”

Faculty presenters will include Dr. Gehrman, Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, and Emmanuel Mignot, MD, PhD, among others. While the educational program is in development, initial sessions include:

- Mastering Insomnia: Evidence-Based Strategies for Psychiatry

This session will provide a foundational approach to insomnia assessment and treatment, helping physicians navigate the bidirectional relationship between sleep and mental health. Faculty will explore key diagnostic considerations, pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic interventions, and practical strategies for integrating sleep-focused care into psychiatric practice.

- Disorders of Wakefulness: Understanding Hypersomnia, Narcolepsy, and Beyond in Psychiatric Patients

This session will provide a foundational guide to understanding and managing hypersomnia syndromes with a focus on their overlap with psychiatric conditions. Faculty will explore assessment strategies, pharmacologic treatment options, and the role of wake-promoting agents in psychiatric practice.

About SRSF

The SRSF is the funding arm of the Sleep Research Society (SRS) who provides support for the advancement of the field of sleep and circadian research through education and funding opportunities. The SRSF is uniquely positioned to address the current critical shortage of early-career sleep and circadian researchers through our awards and grants programs. These programs provide SRS members with the opportunity to conduct research that forms the basis of more comprehensive applications to federal agencies, private foundations, and industry partners. Visit us at: sleepresearchsociety.org/foundation.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

