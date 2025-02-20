SecurityBridge Enhances SAP Security With Advanced SIEM And ITSM Integrations

SecurityBridge enterprise SIEM and ITSM integration 360 View

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced the launch of SecurityBridge Security Information Event Management (SIEM) and IT Service Management (ITSM) for SAP. These innovative company platform additions are designed to enhance SAP-specific security monitoring and incident management. Through the enhancements, APIs allow workflow integration between infrastructure security and SAP security to enable the sharing of identified IoCs (Indicators of Compromise) and initiate automated compensating controls to bridge the gap with unprecedented visibility.“With the increasing recognition of SAP vulnerabilities, organizations need robust solutions to ensure this information seamlessly aligns with broader IT security operations,” said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director at SecurityBridge. “SecurityBridge SIEM for SAP and ITSM for SAP provides organizations with enriched threat insights and improved operational efficiency.”SecurityBridge integrates seamlessly with enterprise SIEM and ITSM solutions, offering built-in SAP security monitoring rules customized to fit organizational needs—allowing for rapid deployment and tailored security responses. Additionally, the solution enriches event messages by correlating SAP audit and security logs with contextual data, including infrastructure details such as hostnames and IP addresses—empowering Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to respond swiftly and effectively. Additional benefits include:-Built-in SAP Security Monitoring Rules: Pre-configured and customizable rules for rapid deployment and effective monitoring.-Incident Message Enrichment: Delivers actionable insights by correlating SAP events with broader infrastructure details.-Enhanced Operational Efficiency: This solution provides a unified view of SAP-specific and enterprise-wide security operations, reducing response times and increasing threat visibility.-Simplified Incident Management for SAP: Drag-and-drop features and seamless ITSM workflows with tools like ServiceNow and Jira, including backlinks to original SAP events for detailed analysis.Additional Integration Areas:Support for Change Management ProcessesThe complexity of SAP applications makes Change Management a critical process that requires seamless integration with technical testing and validation. SecurityBridge addresses this need by embedding essential security checks into SAP’s standard testing and deployment workflows, including the ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) and SAP Solution Manager. Its Patch Management feature automates SAP patching within SAP Solution Manager. At the same time, SecurityBridge TRACE (Transport Center) offers advanced validation and control capabilities, ensuring automated and secure deployment of SAP changes across the entire landscape.Identity and Access Management (IAM) IntegrationSAP’s user authorization system is highly complex and tailored to SAP-specific use cases, making integration into overall Identity and Access Management (IAM) processes essential. SecurityBridge provides detailed insights into SAP user authorizations, identifying critical users and privileges that require attention. This includes highlighting obsolete users or authorizations to reduce the attack surface and unnecessary elevated privileges that can be safely de-provisioned without disrupting workflows. Additionally, SecurityBridge enables easy extraction of user authorization data for integration with third-party IAM tools, streamlining the management and mitigation of potential risks.Alignment with SAP Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)Segregation of Duties (SoD) is vital to Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), ensuring restricted business functions remain appropriately segregated. SecurityBridge complements SAP GRC by providing technical SoD monitoring, with predefined rulesets offering "can-do" and "did-do" overviews of restricted program executions. Enhanced by Threat Detection and User and Entity Behavior Analysis (UEBA), further advancements are planned for 2025. SecurityBridge’s Privileged Access Management (PAM) enforces the “least privilege” principle, enabling ad-hoc elevated access requests with full control and audit review, maintaining consistent end-to-end audit trails without impersonation for efficient forensic analysis.Availability and PricingThese integrations are currently available and offered as part or as add-ons of the SecurityBridge platform.About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform that enables organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect the integrity, confidentiality and availability of their data with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats with confidence. www.securitybridge.com Source: BridgeView PR Services

