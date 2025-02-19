Hughes Leverages hiSky solution to Deliver Connectivity for An Energy Customer in Brazil

hiSky terminal deployed in remote solar energy sites in Brazil

Hughes is providing remote connectivity at hundreds of remote solar energy sites in Brazil, deploying the unique hiSky satellite mobile connectivity solution.

We’re excited to work with Hughes...and are confident our technology will play a transformative role for businesses in Brazil.” — Gidi Talmor, VP Sales for hiSky

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solution will support monitoring requirements at 400 Solar Energy Sites

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced it is providing remote connectivity at hundreds of remote solar energy sites in Brazil. With decades of experience providing GEO, BGAN, and most recently, LEO services for SCADA and fleet monitoring applications, Hughes is using that experience to deploy a unique mobile connectivity solution to 400 sites by the end of the first quarter.

“Our customer, is deploying autonomous solar energy sites in the Amazon region, taking renewable energy to families and small communities,” said Rafael Guimaraes, president and general manager, Hughes Brazil. “One of the problems they faced was the need to monitor and control the inverters at each site in real time. Hughes Brazil was able to solve this problem by offering them a satellite connectivity service that is effective and affordable.”

Mobile asset tracking and system monitoring are critical to remote industrial sites. As part of the service offering, Hughes is using the hiSky communication system. The hiSky Smartellite™ Dynamic terminal is well suited for these environments due to its ruggedized, small form factor, lightweight, and low-power design. Initial client networks are being set up, enabling online access to mobile assets over Ku-band.

“We’re excited to work with Hughes as they deploy our systems to hundreds of remote sites in Brazil,” said Gidi Talmor, VP Sales for hiSky. “Together with Hughes, we are confident our technology will play a transformative role for businesses in Brazil.”

Hughes and hiSky deliver a tailored, affordable satellite communication solution, addressing the evolving needs of businesses requiring advanced M2M real time communications in challenging environments.



About hiSky

hiSky is a leading provider of satellite communication solutions, offering innovative and reliable connectivity for industrial IoT applications. With a focus on advancing technology to meet the demands of today’s dynamic industries, hiSky is dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the connected world.

For more information, contact us at info@hiskysat.com.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its portfolio of wired and wireless solutions including 5G Open RAN and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com/ or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2025 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and Hughesnet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.