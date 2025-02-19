It is essential to strengthen cultural traditions and foster economic development by supporting initiatives that preserve the region's gastronomic heritage” — Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oaxaca showcases Mexico's cultural diversity and rich gastronomy, which UNESCO recognized in 2010 as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. This recognition underscores Mexican culinary traditions' historical and cultural value in shaping the nation's identity. It emphasizes Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi , a Mexican entrepreneur known for influencing the textile, fabric, and real estate industries.Within the tapestry of Mexican cuisine, Oaxaca shines for its gastronomic diversity, deeply rooted in the state's varied geography. This biological richness provides unique ingredients that blend with the culinary traditions of at least 13 indigenous communities. Each group contributes distinctive recipes and techniques, enhancing Oaxaca's culinary offerings.A notable feature of Oaxaca's culinary preservation is the official recognition of pre-Hispanic cuisine as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2008. This initiative, supported by the state government, aims to sustain traditional recipes and techniques. Zapotec chef Abigail Mendoza of Teotitlán del Valle exemplifies how these traditions thrive in contemporary culinary practice.The nicuatole, a traditional Oaxacan dessert made from heirloom maize, recently earned the designation of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Oaxaca. The LXV State Legislature granted this recognition with 30 votes in favor, acknowledging the dessert's cultural and economic significance to the region.“It is essential to strengthen cultural traditions and foster economic development by supporting initiatives that preserve the region's gastronomic heritage,” Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi stated.Since the 19th century, the municipality of San Agustin Yatareni has celebrated nicuatole for its thick, smooth texture. Prepared with heirloom maize, sugar, cinnamon, and occasionally piloncillo, the dessert epitomizes Oaxaca's culinary heritage. Its preparation, passed down through generations, illustrates the region's rich cultural legacy.“The recent designation of nicuatole as an Intangible Cultural Heritage aims to promote and safeguard this valuable cultural legacy. This measure seeks to raise awareness locally, nationally, and internationally about its significance, encourage collaboration among authorities, and strengthen community identity,” adds Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi.The impact of nicuatole extends beyond its flavor. Its production provides regional women with a source of income and a profound connection to their cultural identity. The economic activity surrounding this dessert empowers families and attracts tourists eager to explore Oaxacan culture.By spotlighting the richness of Oaxacan gastronomy, Haddad Musi underscores the importance of valuing and preserving this culinary treasure of Mexico. “Oaxacan food, with its unique combination of ingredients, cultures, and traditions, remains a distinguished example of Mexico's culinary heritage,” concludes Haddad

