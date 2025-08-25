Ricardo José Haddad Musi Highlights the Lebanese Impact on Mexico’s Textile Industry

One of the community’s main contributions has been integrating traditional Lebanese techniques with Mexican materials.

Using natural fibers such as cotton and linen and advanced machinery has enabled Mexico to position itself as a significant exporter of textile products. The industry has also adapted to global trends” — Ricardo José Haddad Musi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico has established itself as a benchmark in the Latin American textile sector, with exports reaching US $7.5 billion in 2023, according to the National Chamber of the Textile Industry ( CANAINTEX ). This evolution has not happened in isolation; the Lebanese community—combining commercial expertise, distribution networks, and a long term vision—has played a pivotal role in transforming the industry, notes businessman Ricardo José Haddad Musi.Since the late 19th century, hundreds of Lebanese immigrants arrived in Mexico with trade as their primary objective. Veracruz was the entry point for many families who gradually settled in cities such as Puebla, Monterrey, and Mexico City.Over time, their focus on fabric sales evolved into full scale production, creating factories that strengthened the national textile sector. Research from UNAM documents how these entrepreneurs generated jobs, innovated in manufacturing, and built a textile market with its own identity.One of the community’s main contributions has been integrating traditional Lebanese techniques with Mexican materials. This fusion has produced value added textiles capable of competing in international markets.Haddad Musi points out that using natural fibers such as cotton and linen and advanced machinery has enabled Mexico to position itself as a significant exporter of textile products. The industry has also adapted to global trends, including the growing demand for more sustainable textiles and efficient production processes.Companies led by Lebanese descendants have shown remarkable adaptability, investing in innovative technologies and eco friendly materials to stand out.“Some firms have developed smart textiles with antibacterial properties, while others have embraced production processes that minimize environmental impact. This blend of tradition and innovation has allowed Mexico’s textile industry to remain relevant on a global scale,” explains Ricardo José Haddad Musi.Nevertheless, competition from Asian markets remains a constant challenge. CANAINTEX stresses that Mexico must bolster local production and encourage domestic textile consumption to counter the influx of low cost imports.To address this, the Mexican government imposed a 35 percent tariff on textile imports in December 2024 to protect the domestic industry and spur sector growth. The measure seeks to level the playing field and prevent local companies from being disadvantaged by foreign products.Despite these challenges, Mexico’s textile industry continues to evolve and adapt. Haddad Musi emphasizes that the sector holds great potential if it can balance preserving traditional techniques with adopting new technologies. Investing in national brands, exploring new markets, and accelerating digitalization could shape the industry’s future in Mexico.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.