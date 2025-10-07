The history of chocolate in Oaxaca is deeply rooted in the Mesoamerican worldview, where cacao was revered as a gift from the gods.

This legacy has transcended generations and has become established as part of Oaxacan cultural heritage.” — Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oaxacan chocolate is much more than an ancestral beverage. Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi , a renowned Mexican businessman and specialist in gastronomic and cultural heritage, considers it a cultural symbol that has accompanied communities since pre-Hispanic times and is now emerging as a significant economic force with great potential for international expansion. Oaxaca , with its rich living traditions and agricultural wealth, has been one of the primary territories where cacao has become an integral part of identity, sustenance, and a source of innovation.The history of chocolate in Oaxaca is deeply rooted in the Mesoamerican worldview, where cacao was revered as a gift from the gods. Ricardo José Haddad Musi states that since then, the preparation of chocolate on a metate and its consumption in community celebrations have reinforced its role as an element of social cohesion.In traditional markets and homes, the practice of grinding cacao with cinnamon and sugar is still preserved, resulting in a unique chocolate flavor. This chocolate is not only drunk, but also used in local cuisine, such as in molasses and desserts."This legacy has transcended generations and has become established as part of Oaxacan cultural heritage," said Haddad Musi. Furthermore, it has generated an economic ecosystem around small producers, artisans, and families who keep the tradition alive.Ricardo Jose Haddad Musi noted that, beyond its cultural significance, Oaxacan chocolate faces the challenge of positioning itself in a global market where demand for sustainable and fair-trade products is growing daily. Community initiatives and local cooperatives are promoting production models that respect the environment, guarantee fair pay for producers, and seek international certification to open export markets.At the same time, culinary entrepreneurship plays a central role: coffee shops, artisan chocolate shops, and tourism projects in Oaxaca are creating experiences that combine tradition, innovation, and social responsibility. The Mexican entrepreneur emphasized that these efforts demonstrate that Oaxacan chocolate is not only a product with historical value, but also a tool for promoting local economic development and the international projection of a centuries-old tradition.The sustainability of chocolate in Oaxaca depends on strengthening producer networks, promoting innovation in its processing, and opening export channels that respect its roots. Investing in this model means preserving the culture, guaranteeing decent incomes, and contributing to a more just and responsible future for the producing communities.

