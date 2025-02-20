My Future Purpose Hosts Yvonne Alston CEO of Indelible Impressions About the Future of DEI&B

Yvonne Alston, Chief Culture Architect, CEO and Founder of Indelible Impressions Our purpose is to inspire yours Our purpose is to inspire yours, Co-founder My Future Purpose

What is the evolving landscape for DEI&B amid Trump executive orders?

As we look to the future, it’s critical that we don’t just talk about DEI&B but actively engage in shaping inclusive workplaces and communities” — Vicki Thomas

WESTON, CT, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Future Purpose, a membership organization dedicated to helping individuals find meaning and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives, recently hosted an engaging discussion on the evolving landscape of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI&B). The event featured Yvonne Alston, Chief Culture Architect, CEO, and Founder of Indelible Impressions, a thought leader and advocate for organizational culture transformation.Alston, known for her expertise in creating sustainable and impactful transformation strategies, shared insights on how organizations can navigate the challenges and opportunities of fostering inclusive environments in today’s rapidly changing world. She emphasized the need for organizations to understand how diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice can help address social and workplace issues, achieving business goals. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of understanding community dynamics and demographics to effectively deliver goods and services, ensuring that DEI&B is more than a corporate initiative—it is a tool for meaningful impact.Indelible Impressions - A Growing Force in DEI&BFounded in 2019 and officially launched in 2020, Indelible Impressions has grown into a dynamic organization with a team of five professionals working across the United States. The firm primarily operates within the employee experience, field complementing HR departments by integrating strategies, including DEI&B into the culture. Under Alston’s leadership, the firm has expanded its focus beyond traditional diversity and inclusion efforts to emphasize belonging, recognizing it as a crucial aspect of cultural transformation and more so Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.Indelible Impressions works with clients at all levels of an organization to embed a shared understanding of human and employee experiences and workplace culture principles and tie them back to organizational goals, ensuring sustainable and meaningful change.Addressing Biased Behavior and the Role of EmpathyAlston underscored the significance of core values in addressing biased behavior and its impact on workplace culture and employee experience. She emphasized that organizations must stand firm on their values rather than subjective, individual moral perspectives when confronting bias. The conversation also explored the financial implications of biased behavior, including increased employee turnover, damaged brand reputation, and overall workplace dissatisfaction.The importance of teaching empathy, kindness, and respect in educational institutions – especially for our youth reinforces the need for early education on inclusivity to foster a more open-minded and caring society.Debunking "Wokeism" and the Power of LanguageAlston shared her experience from a recent workshop where she debunked misconceptions surrounding the term “wokeism”, emphasizing the need to understand the origins and true meaning of language before using it. Otherwise, it presents opportunities for language, concepts, and principles to become misinformation or disinformation and, thereby, weaponized.She highlighted how much language influences societal perceptions and how businesses and individuals must be intentional about the words they use to foster an environment of respect and inclusivity.The Impact of the Trump Administration on Federal AgenciesAlston highlighted the broader political landscape and its impact on DEI&B efforts, particularly within federal agencies. A participant voiced concerns about workers losing their voice and dignity under new policies, particularly around deferred resignations and potential reductions in force.Alston encouraged attendees to stand up for their values and beliefs while supporting those who continue to push for positive change within agencies and organizations. Alston addressed the potential for rising conflict and the importance of identifying which issues that “will and should cost us something” reinforcing the idea that meaningful change requires resilience and courage.A Purpose-Driven ConversationVicki Thomas, Chief Purpose Officer of My Future Purpose, highlighted the importance of these conversations in inspiring individuals and organizations to take purposeful action. “As we look to the future, it’s critical that we don’t just talk about DEI&B but actively engage in shaping inclusive workplaces and communities. Yvonne’s expertise and passion provided invaluable guidance for our members.”The event reinforced My Future Purpose’s commitment to hosting thought-provoking discussions that empower individuals to align their work and life with purpose.For more information about My Future Purpose and upcoming events, visit [ https://www.myfuturepurpose.com] About My Future PurposeMy Future Purpose is a membership organization that provides thought-provoking discussions, workshops, and resources to help individuals discover and harness the power of purpose. Through bi-weekly guest speakers, virtual retreats, and collaborative initiatives, My Future Purpose fosters a community of lifelong learners dedicated to personal and professional growth.About Indelible ImpressionsIndelible Impressions led by CEO Yvonne Alston, is a strategic consulting firm that supports federal, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations and university system clients with:• Capacity Building• Cultural Learning and Development• Leadership Development• Critical Community Conversations

