New Program Addresses Retirement Transition for 4.1 Million Americans

What Pathway Suits You?

Future Purpose

Our purpose is to inspire yours, Vicki Thomas Co-founder My Future Purpose

To prepare for retirement the question is - What comes next? Have a plan before retiring. Pathways to Purpose program can help define a meaningful direction.

Be engaged in a meaningful life, feeling needed, valued and relevant. Personal purpose is about finding the potential – the driving force that brings joy and satisfaction.”
— Vicki Thomas, Chief Purpose Officer My Future Purpose
WESTON, CT, US, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 4.1 million Americans prepare to retire this year, the question on many minds is 'What comes next? Future retirees have more to do and contribute.' Retirement marks a significant transition, and without a plan, it can lead to feelings of boredom, lack of purpose and isolation.

To address this void programs such as 'Pathways to Purpose provide an opportunity to empower individuals in transition to make informed decisions and create a fulfilling, purpose-filled life.

Picture retirement a year from now

"Be engaged in a meaningful life, feeling needed, valued and relevant. Personal purpose is about finding the potential – the driving force that brings joy and satisfaction,” said Vicki Thomas Chief Purpose Officer at My Future Purpose.

A common complaint among retirees is the lack of purpose and having something meaningful to do. According to Society of Actuaries (SOA), Research Institute and other government agencies say the top retiree concerns are staying healthy, financial independence and fear of rising costs. “Pathways to Purpose” addresses this void by helping retirees bring joy to their days and how to integrate that into retirement life.

Introducing a path forward

The journey begins with a comprehensive questionnaire that explores personal attributes, serving as the foundation for the purpose inquiry. Reflect on accomplishments achieved, legacies to leave, and how to get there. This self-discovery process gathers valuable data and clues, drawing upon values, interests, preferences, and skills.

Six Pathways to Purpose

After working with thousands of individuals over the years, My Future Purpose identified six pathways that can help rekindle or discover purpose in retirement. Using an innovative exercise, explore channels that entice potential. These six elements may add renewed depth and breadth to the future vision in retirement.

1. ADVOCACY: Advocate for a worthwhile cause. Engage with causes that align with values and make a positive impact on society.

2. GROWTH FROM LOSS: Transform personal loss into opportunities for growth and resilience.

3. ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Start a new business or venture that excites and leverages skills.

4. VOLUNTEERING: Contribute time and talents to causes and organizations that align with passionate feelings.

5. HOBBIES AND INTERESTS: Rediscover or deepen engagement in hobbies and interests that bring joy.

6. WORK FOR A PURPOSE-DRIVEN ORGANIZATION: Continue to work either on a part time basis or full time with a company that aligns with values and purpose.

Chart a potential course

Throughout these programs, explore potential, and develop a thorough plan to ensure goals are actionable and achievable.

Discover the a program that resonates and transform retirement

Sign on for a journey toward a fulfilling and purpose-driven retirement. Don’t let retirement be a time of uncertainty. Instead, embrace this new chapter with confidence and clarity, knowing a plan is necessary to create a life desired.

For more information about “Pathways to Purpose" visit www.myfuturepurpose.com or phone 203-984-2138

Vicki Thomas
My Future Purpose
+1 203-984-2138
