When Two of Us Meet, Armenian-American Musical, Sells Out NY Concert in Two Weeks; Sets Sights on LA Industry & Diaspora

When Two of Us Meet Concert Reading - March 2025

Award-winning Armenian-American musical sells out NYC debut weeks before premiere; Plans LA showcase for entertainment industry & vibrant diaspora community

This show will shine a light on the triumph of the Armenian-American experience. 'When Two of Us Meet' tells a story that needs to be told & has been downplayed for too long.” — Theater critic Scott Bennett

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated concert reading of 'When Two of Us Meet,' a groundbreaking Armenian-American musical, has officially sold out its New York City premiere at The Green Room 42 on March 22, 2025—just two weeks after tickets were publicly released. Due to overwhelming demand, a waitlist has been established at this link. This marks a historic moment as the first Armenian-American musical to debut in a major New York venue.

"This show will shine a light on the triumph of the Armenian-American experience," notes theater critic Scott Bennett. "'When Two of Us Meet' tells a story that needs to be told—one that has been downplayed for too long to continue to be ignored."

'When Two of Us Meet' chronicles the journey of an Armenian family immigrating to America in the early 20th century, weaving themes of love, resilience, and cultural identity into a contemporary musical score. Early workshop audiences have praised its "soaring melodies" and "deeply moving storytelling," with several industry professionals calling it "Broadway-worthy" and "a necessary voice in American theater."

The production makes history as the first Armenian-American musical showcased by an all-female creative team of California natives. With less than 1% of Broadway shows featuring Armenian stories or creators, 'When Two of Us Meet' represents a significant step forward in cultural representation in American theater. "It's rare to see a new musical capture the immigrant experience with such authenticity and universal appeal," says Lisa Kradjian, President of the Board of Playwrights Project. "This isn't just telling an Armenian story—it's telling the American story through a powerful new lens."

Emily Simonian, the composer-lyricist and creator, brings impressive credentials to the project. A recipient of the 2024 Laurel Karabian Fund for the Arts Grant from the Armenian International Women's Association, Simonian has garnered recognition at multiple national new musical festivals. Her unique blend of traditional Armenian musical elements with contemporary Broadway styling has already caught the attention of major industry players. Recognized for her powerful storytelling and evocative compositions, Simonian has a deep connection to both music and her Armenian heritage. She is passionate about creating works that honor cultural narratives while resonating with universal audiences.

Following the New York concert premiere, the creative team is exploring interest from Los Angeles venues and producers. With Southern California home to the largest Armenian diaspora community outside of Armenia, the team sees LA as the natural next step in the show's journey. An L.A. reading would provide an opportunity to further workshop the material while inviting industry leaders, producers, and Armenian-American audiences to experience the story firsthand.

As momentum builds, Simonian remains committed to bringing 'When Two of Us Meet' to a broader audience while honoring the cultural significance behind the piece.

