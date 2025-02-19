Access Granted, Inc. Joins Innovate Alabama Partner Network, Bringing Bankably™ to Expand Financial Readiness

Innovate Alabama Partner Network Logo Access Granted Inc Logo Bankably™

Fintech Meets Funding: Access Granted, Inc. Expands Tax, Accounting & Capital Readiness Support for Alabama’s Entrepreneurs with Bankably™

Being designated as an Innovate Alabama Network member enables us to extend Bankably™ services statewide, offering low to no-cost access to trusted accounting, tax, and financial advisory solutions." — Talibah M. Bayles

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access Granted, Inc., the 501(c)(3) sister organization to TMB Tax & Financial Services B.C., has been named an official member of the Innovate Alabama Partner Network—a milestone that strengthens its mission to equip Alabama’s entrepreneurs with financial literacy, funding readiness, and capital access solutions.As a owning stakeholder of Bankably™ , an innovative financial readiness platform that ensures businesses are fundable before seeking capital, Access Granted, Inc. brings a unique, results-driven approach to access to capital. Unlike traditional lender-matching services, Bankably™ ensures that businesses are truly "fundable" before they apply for capital, integrating tax and accounting compliance, AI-powered financial tracking, tax and accounting literacy training, and lender-preferred financial documentation."Being designated as an Innovate Alabama Network member enables us to extend Bankably™ services to entrepreneurs statewide, offering low to no-cost access to trusted accounting, tax, and financial advisory solutions.” said Talibah Bayles, Founder of Access Granted, Inc. & TMB Tax & Financial Services B.C. “This partnership expands our scope and access which ensures that qualifying Alabama businesses receive the expert support they need to secure funding and achieve sustainable growth."The Innovate Alabama Partner Network is dedicated to strengthening Alabama’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by investing in organizations that provide capital, foster collaboration, and drive economic innovation. As a network member, Access Granted, Inc. will:--Increase tax and accounting literacy to improve funding success rates for Alabama entrepreneurs.--Develop new funding mechanisms to bridge capital gaps for small business owners.--Expand financial training through Bankably™, ensuring businesses meet lender and investor funding documentation requirements.--Strengthen economic opportunities for both rural and urban businesses, ensuring capital access is equitable across the state.About Access GrantedAccess Granted, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in the State of Alabama. We are dedicated to unlocking access to financial literacy and business funding - offering low to no cost access to trusted tax, accounting, and financial advisory services to qualifying Alabama businesses. As a owning stakeholder of Bankably™, Access Granted, Inc. brings the tax and accounting technical assistance skillset required to truly bridge the gap between financial education, compliance, and funding success. To learn more about Access Granted, Inc., sign up for our newsletter, the Bankably™ Bulletin.

