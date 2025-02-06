Talibah Bayles Selected as Alabama Representative to IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

Talibah Bayles Bankably™

National Small Business Advocate & Financial Strategist to Help Shape Taxpayer Policy and Improve IRS Services

This is an opportunity to bring real taxpayer challenges to the table, ensuring policies work in practice for entrepreneurs, families, and communities.” — Talibah Bayles

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized small business advocate and tax and accounting strategist Talibah Bayles, Founder and CEO of TMB Tax & Financial Services B.C., has been selected as the Alabama Representative to the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP).TAP is a Federal Advisory Committee to the IRS, composed of 75 citizen volunteers who listen to taxpayers, identify critical tax issues, and make recommendations to improve IRS services and policies. As part of this panel, Bayles will play a vital role in shaping taxpayer experiences, advocating for small business owners, and ensuring the IRS operates with transparency and efficiency.“For over 18 years, I’ve been in the trenches with small business owners, navigating tax complexities, financial compliance, and funding roadblocks,” said Bayles. “This appointment is more than a title—it’s an opportunity to bring real taxpayer challenges to the table, ensuring policies aren’t just made in theory, but work in practice for entrepreneurs, families, and communities.”Bayles’ selection to TAP reinforces her deep expertise in tax, accounting, and financial literacy—the foundation of her mission to make small businesses truly bankable. In addition to her work with TMB Tax & Financial Services, she is the Founder of Bankably™ , an innovative financial readiness platform that helps entrepreneurs secure capital by preparing lender-approved financials. She has also testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship in 2020, advocating for equitable capital access during the COVID-19 pandemic.Bayles will serve alongside other diverse representatives across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and international territories, conducting taxpayer outreach, developing policy recommendations, and working directly with IRS program owners to improve taxpayer services.“Tax policies should work for the people they impact the most—business owners, employees, families, and communities,” Bayles continued. “This is about more than tax codes and forms. It’s about fairness, accessibility, and making sure taxpayers’ voices are heard at the highest levels.”For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Talibah Bayles, contact Talibah at talibah@ bankable.ceo. About Talibah BaylesTalibah Bayles is a National Small Business Advocate, Financial Strategist, and Founder/CEO of TMB Tax & Financial Services B.C., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. She is also the Founder of Bankably™, a financial readiness platform ensuring small businesses are truly fundable. Bayles serves on the Board of Directors of Small Business Majority, is an Instructor at the Miles College Women's Business Center, and is the Birmingham Business Coach for the SBA T.H.R.I.V.E Emerging Leadership Program. She has helped small businesses secure over $8.5 million in funding and remains a leading voice in financial inclusion and capital access for entrepreneurs.Learn more at bankable.ceo.

Talibah M. Bayles Testimony Before U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship

Legal Disclaimer:

