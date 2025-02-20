Regenity Biosciences Advances Regenerative Medicine and Redefines Meniscal Repair with RejuvaKnee™

At Regenity Biosciences, our focus is on making a material difference in the lives of patients by transforming bioresorbable materials into life-changing solutions.” — Shawn McCarthy, CEO of Regenity Biosciences

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenity Biosciences, a global leader in regenerative medicine and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, is redefining the future of regenerative medicine via differentiated innovations in the medical device industry. By leveraging a platform of bioresorbable technologies, Regenity is driving medtech breakthroughs as the leading regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing partner for the medtech community, offering new hope for patients worldwide.At the forefront of this progress is RejuvaKnee™ , a revolutionary meniscus implant device that facilitates the regeneration of the native meniscal tissue as an alternative to traditional approaches that cut or replace it. This represents a significant leap forward in treating meniscal injuries and exemplifies Regenity’s commitment to advancing regenerative medicine.“At Regenity Biosciences, our focus is on making a material difference in the lives of patients by transforming bioresorbable materials into life-changing solutions,” said Shawn McCarthy, CEO of Regenity Biosciences. “With RejuvaKnee™, we’re helping patients restore quality of life through tissue regeneration. This innovation underscores our leadership commitment to advancing next-generation solutions in sports medicine and making a patient’s first surgery last.”To spotlight its broader impact, Regenity has released an engaging video campaign showcasing the company’s pioneering work and the potential of regenerative medicine. Featuring insights from leading experts, including Regenity executives and experienced sports medicine specialist Asheesh Bedi, MD, the video highlights innovations like RejuvaKnee™ alongside Regenity’s contributions to the field.In the video, Dr. Bedi highlights the future potential of RejuvaKnee™ and regenerative medicine in treating meniscal injuries naturally, without the need for removal. He discusses how this is driving significant advancements in patient care and empowering physicians in sports medicine and orthopedics to address a critical area with limited treatment options today. The video can be viewed on Regenity’s website and YouTube channel, as well as Reuters.Building on this momentum, Regenity celebrates a major milestone with the first RejuvaKnee™ patient case. Dr. Paul Fleissner, an orthopedic surgeon at the Crystal Clinic in Akron, OH, performed the successful procedure, utilizing the RejuvaKnee™ implant to treat a college-aged athlete experiencing chronic pain after a prior meniscectomy. This achievement represents a step forward in meniscal repair treatments and underscores Regenity’s dedication to improving patient outcomes.For more information, visit Regenity.com Watch the Campaign Live now on Reuters here About Regenity BiosciencesRegenity Biosciences, a Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading global developer and manufacturer of bioresorbable technologies to repair and regenerate natural tissue and bone for a variety of markets including dental, spine, orthopedic, sports medicine, advanced wound, neurosurgery, ENT, and nerve repair. Founded in 1997, Regenity (formerly Collagen Matrix, Inc.) is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, with manufacturing locations in Oakland and Allendale, New Jersey and Groningen, the Netherlands. Regenity's product portfolio includes a variety of collagen-based and synthetic polymer solutions that support the company's platform for tissue and bone regeneration. Regenity develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis and offers partnership opportunities including contract product development and manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.regenity.com

Regenity in Global Health | Transforming the Future of Regenerative Medicine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.