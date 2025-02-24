ODeX Expands North American Presence Through Strategic Digital Partnership with Hapag-Lloyd in Canada

ODeX & Hapag-Lloyd partner to digitize Canadian shipping docs. ODeX, a digital EXIM leader, joins Hapag-Lloyd, a major shipper, for streamlined processes.

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, a leading digital transformation provider in EXIM trade services, today announced its strategic partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's largest liner shipping companies, to digitize and streamline shipping documentation processes in Canada. This collaboration marks ODeX's significant expansion into the North American market, bringing its innovative digital solutions to one of the world's most important shipping corridors."Our partnership with Hapag-Lloyd represents a major milestone in ODeX's global expansion strategy," said Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX. "By bringing our comprehensive digital solutions to the Canadian market, we're addressing the growing demand for efficient, transparent, and streamlined shipping documentation processes in North America. This partnership combines Hapag-Lloyd's extensive shipping expertise with our proven digital capabilities to deliver an unparalleled experience for customers."The partnership introduces a comprehensive suite of digital solutions designed to transform the shipping documentation process in Canada. The platform offers multiple innovative features including sophisticated invoice management , flexible delegation options, and instant payment capabilities through various payment partners.Key features of the implementation include advanced document visibility and distribution systems, enabling customers to track and access critical documents in real-time . The platform's payment management system significantly reduces transaction time, featuring instant payment options through PayPal, PayCargo, and credit/debit cards.A standout innovation is the Quick Pay feature, which allows truckers to process payments without creating an account, significantly reducing documentation processing time. The platform also offers flexible delegation options, including BL-wise delegation, reverse delegation, and blanket delegation, providing unprecedented control and efficiency in managing shipping documentation."The Canadian market represents a strategic opportunity for digital transformation in shipping documentation," noted Nowal. "Our platform's ability to handle complex processes while maintaining user-friendly interfaces makes it an ideal solution for the Canadian shipping sector."The partnership leverages ODeX's proven track record of processing over 11 million invoices and facilitating $1.2 billion in payment transactions globally. The platform's key benefits for Canadian customers include:● Instant Payments – Seamless transactions via multiple digital payment systems like PayPal, PayCargo, as well as credit or debit cards.● Quick Pay for Truckers – Allows payments without an account, reducing delays.● Advanced Document Tracking – Real-time access to key shipping documents.● Flexible Delegation Options – Customizable document control for smoother workflows."The shipping industry is evolving rapidly, and digitalization is no longer optional—it’s essential,” said Marijan Nedic, Managing Director IT, Hapag-Lloyd. “By expanding ODeX to the Canadian market, we are enabling businesses to streamline their operations, improve document visibility, and accelerate critical transactions, ultimately creating a more agile and resilient supply chain."The partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, which operates 300 vessels and handles 11.9 million TEU transport volume globally, significantly expands ODeX's reach in North America. The collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency of shipping operations across Hapag-Lloyd's network of more than 600 ports worldwide.For more information about the digital solutions offered through this partnership, visit www.odexglobal.com About ODeX----------------ODeX is a pioneer in the digital transformation of EXIM trade services, focusing on simplifying and automating documentation processes for the ocean shipping industry. Serving over 30,000 customers and 65,000+ users, our platform streamlines shipping and logistics processes for more than 100+ shipping lines and NVOCCs. With innovative solutions and integrations, ODeX enhances operational efficiency for freight forwarders, truckers, and other stakeholders. Our impact includes processing over 1.4 million payments, 11 million invoices, 6 million delivery orders, and 11 million gate passes, contributing significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of global trade operations. For more information about ODeX and its services, visit the ODeX website.About Hapag-Lloyd-------------------------Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company operating 300 vessels, handling 11.9 million TEU transport volume, with around 16,700 employees in more than 400 offices across 139 countries. Their Liner Shipping Segment offers a fleet with a Vessel Capacity of 2.3 million TEU and a Container Capacity of 3.4 million TEU, including one of the world's largest and most modern reefer container fleets. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all continents. The Terminal & Infrastructure segment includes stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa, with complementary logistics services provided at selected locations. Hapag-Lloyd is among the leading ocean carriers for the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America, and Intra-America trades.

